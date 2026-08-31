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Muslim NATO's First Meeting In Istanbul: Pakistan's PM, Army chief Asim Munir, Saudi Crown Prince, Turkey President to attend

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are all set to hold the first meeting under their Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Istanbul, focusing on military cooperation, defence production and regional security. Check the meeting agenda here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

Muslim NATO's First Meeting In Istanbul: Pakistan's PM, Army chief Asim Munir, Saudi Crown Prince, Turkey President to attend
Muslim NATO's First Meeting In Istanbul: Pakistan's PM, Army chief Asim Munir, Saudi Crown Prince, Turkey President to attend
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The inaugural meeting of the newly formed Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (Makkah Accord) is all set to be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkiye. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will attend. Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will be represented by their respective foreign and defence ministers, along with their Chiefs of General Staff.

The Türkiye-Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence pact was signed on August 7, 2026, in Makkah, which was agreed upon by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Under the pact, an armed attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three. The agreement was made against the backdrop of the conflict between the United States and Iran, as well as attacks carried out in the region by Houthi rebels backed by Tehran.

Meeting Agenda: Key areas in focus

The first meeting focuses on setting up the pact’s committee, improving military cooperation, increasing joint defence production and coordinating on regional security. According to AFP sources, the main outcome could be the creation of a 'political and defence strategic committee', which will bring together foreign and defence ministers as well as the military chiefs of the three participating countries.

It is being reported that Turkiye will play a crucial role in the meeting, as it will be chaired jointly by the country’s foreign and defence ministers and its chief of the general staff. The three countries are likely to discuss ways to strengthen their defence capabilities and improve coordination between their armed forces. Focus will also be put on expanding defence industry cooperation and making it easier for their militaries to work together effectively. 

The alliance combines the strategic strengths of three major regional powers, as Türkiye has NATO’s second-largest military; Pakistan has the only nuclear-armed country in the Muslim world; and Saudi Arabia boasts a key military and political power in the Gulf.

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