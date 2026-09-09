Muslim NATO: Pakistan warns Houthis, says Makkah Defence Alliance may be invoked to defend Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could activate the three-nation Makkah Defence Alliance involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Pakistan has warned that further Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could activate a three-way defence agreement involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the agreement requires all three countries to respond if one member faces aggression. His remarks came after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched missile and drone attacks at multiple Saudi cities and economic sites.

Saudi authorities said the attacks left 73 people injured and damaged economic infrastructure.

‘All three member states will respond’

Speaking on the local television programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Asif stressed that there should be no confusion about Pakistan’s obligations under the agreement. “There should be no ambiguity; there is no need for any clarity that this is a joint defence agreement,” he said.

“There should be no doubt about this. We are bound by the terms and conditions of this pact and, God willing, we will honour them in case there is a need,” the minister added.

Asif said he was not aware of any communication between Islamabad and Riyadh regarding the latest Houthi attacks.

He also made it clear that the agreement was defensive and did not give the three countries a mandate to launch an offensive against another nation.

“This is not an aggressive agreement under which the three countries would, on their own initiative, attack another country. But if there is any aggression against one member state, all three member states will respond,” he said.

Pakistan calls for restraint

Asif said Islamabad hoped the situation would not worsen but warned the Houthis against expanding the Yemen conflict into Saudi territory. “If they try to export them, the clauses of this agreement to counter aggression will become operative,” he said.

Calling the Houthis non-state actors, the minister cautioned against their involvement in broader regional disputes. “But if non-state actors are used to exploit any bilateral dispute, I think they will be doing it at their own peril,” he said.

At the same time, Asif indicated that activating the agreement would not automatically mean military action. “We don't need to respond to a brick with a stone,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif backs Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has condemned the Houthi attacks, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterating Islamabad’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. Asif said Saudi Arabia should not become directly involved in Yemen’s internal conflict and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts could prevent the situation from spreading.

“The path to peace will certainly emerge, and the doors have not been closed,” he said.

The minister said indirect communication with the parties was already taking place and stressed that regional stability was the priority.

“We want to create an environment in which there is peace in the region because the entire region is at stake,” he said.

What is the Makkah Defence Alliance?

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have formalised their long-running defence cooperation through the Makkah Defence Alliance. The agreement aims to improve military coordination, security cooperation and collective deterrence among the three countries.

At its core, the pact is presented as a defensive arrangement under which aggression against one member is treated as a threat to all three.