Museum in Denmark exhibits ‘150 years of female art history’ - See pics

A one of its kind exhibit celebrating one and a half century of female art history is ongoing in the European country of Denmark. The ‘Women and Change’ exhibition is being conducted in the ARKEN Museum of Modern Art in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

The exhibition features 120 masterpieces from women artists not just domestic to Denmark but from all over the world. Some of these pieces of art are as old as the 1800s while some are as new as 2021. The exhibition’s opening (February 4) was graced by Queen Margrethe II, who is the most prominent female face of the country. Queen Margrethe II recently marked 50 years of her ascent to the throne of Denmark.

The history of female art took shape around 150 years ago, as per the museum. The oldest traces of the women’s movement on art history date back to around 1870. The idea of women’s emancipation, a novel concept at the time, fuelled the entry of female artists and a new perception of art.

The works of these women artists highlight the revolt against the traditional depictions of females. As per the museum officials, the #MeToo movement which has grown to a global footprint recently is evidence that the fight of women for their rights continues till date.