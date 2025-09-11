'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and Donald Trump's close aide, was shot dead while he was addressing the gathering at Utah Valley University.

Hours after Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and Donald Trump's close aide, was shot dead during a rally at Utah Valley University, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that they have found the murder weapon, BBC reported, adding that the killers remain at large.

"Charlie Kirk's killer is still at large, but the FBI says they have found a high-powered rifle and tracked the movements of the suspected gunman", BBC reported. The Trump ally was shot by an unidentified killer (or killers) while he was addressing crowds at Utah Valley University.

The FBI officials said that the killer "appears to be of college age" and fled "into a neighbourhood" after the shooting, reported the outlet.

According to the report, the murder weapon was found in a wooded area. The investigators are analysing a "footwear impression... and a forearm imprint". Earlier, two people, initially considered suspects, were taken into custody and later released. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has declared he will posthumously award Kirk the "Presidential Medal of Freedom", the highest US civilian award.

'Loved and admired by all'

Confirming Charlie Kirk's death on social media, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The White House also announced that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States be lowered to half-mast. The White House wrote in an X post, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast."

ALSO READ | Panic, chaos, screams: Chilling video captures moment Charlie Kirk was shot, WATCH