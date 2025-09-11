Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas

8th Pay Commission update: Centre to constitute new commission soon, OPS on agenda; check details

Drinking beer could make you more attractive to mosquitoes, here's why

'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting

Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pakistan captain slams India for killing marquee clash hype, says 'surprised to know they...'

Will Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam get bail from Supreme Court in 2020 Delhi riots case?

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir ahead of Australia series

Rohit Sharma returns to nets, sends strong message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and Donald Trump's close aide, was shot dead while he was addressing the gathering at Utah Valley University.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
Charlie Kirk (Image credit: AP)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hours after Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and Donald Trump's close aide, was shot dead during a rally at Utah Valley University, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that they have found the murder weapon, BBC reported, adding that the killers remain at large. 

"Charlie Kirk's killer is still at large, but the FBI says they have found a high-powered rifle and tracked the movements of the suspected gunman", BBC reported. The Trump ally was shot by an unidentified killer (or killers) while he was addressing crowds at Utah Valley University. 

The FBI officials said that the killer "appears to be of college age" and fled "into a neighbourhood" after the shooting, reported the outlet. 

According to the report, the murder weapon was found in a wooded area. The investigators are analysing a "footwear impression... and a forearm imprint". Earlier, two people, initially considered suspects, were taken into custody and later released. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has declared he will posthumously award Kirk the "Presidential Medal of Freedom", the highest US civilian award. 

'Loved and admired by all' 

Confirming Charlie Kirk's death on social media, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The White House also announced that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States be lowered to half-mast. The White House wrote in an X post, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast."

ALSO READ | Panic, chaos, screams: Chilling video captures moment Charlie Kirk was shot, WATCH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India...
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...
Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman, Shah Rukh...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE