Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, says 'rights equal for...'

Muhammad Yunus, noble laurate and head of the interim government in Bangladesh, visited Dhakeshwari temple in capital Dhaka of Bangladesh amid the ongoing attacks against the Hindu and the other minority communities.

Muhammad Yunus, Noble laureate and the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, on Tuesday, i.e., August 13, paid a visit to Dhakeshwari temple located in capital Dhaka of Bangladesh amid the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in the country.

The ongoing attacks against the Hindus and other minority communities, which have so far claimed 232 lives, was ignited by Islamist extremist group following the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina from the position of Prime Minister. The anti-government protests, which resulted in the fall of the Hasina governmenmt, began as a call for the abolition of the quota system, providing for 30% reservation to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war.

At least 205 incidents of attacks against the minorities across 52 districts have emerged since August 5 this year, after the resignation of the former Prime Minister.

According to a report by Daily Star, Muhammd Yunus visited the Dhakeshwari temple based in Dhaka and emphasised that rights are equal for everyone.

"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us", said the noble laureate, as per Daily Star.

Notably, after he took charge as the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus called for peace and termed the attacks against the minorities 'heinous'.

"Are they not the people of this country? You (students) have been able to save this country; can't you save some families?" he asked the students while addressing the students at a Bangladeshi university.

"We fought unitedly and we will stay united", said the noble laureate, adding the atrocities against the Hindus and the other minority communities are 'heinous'.

Multiple media reports have said that several Hindu temples across the country, including an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCKON) temple in Meherpur, based in Bangladesh's Khulna division, were targeted and vandalised amid the horror.

In addition, chaotic scenes were witnessed as the miscreants attacked and burnt the residence of Mashrafe Mortaza, ex-captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune. The residence was located in the Narail constituency of the Khulna District of the country.

Hindus, which are the mionority community in Bangladesh, have faced discrimination and persecution for a long time, as suggested by media reports. The 2022 census report suggest that Hindus constitute 7.95% of the total population, as against 8.54% and 9.60% in 2011 and 2001 census respectively.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Muhammad Yunus to ensure safety and protection of the Hindu community and other minority communities, after the latter took charge as the head of the interim government.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

The Prime Minister asserted that India would remain committed to working with the neighboring country in order to fulfil the shared aspirations of people.

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development", he added.