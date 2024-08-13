Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Gmail creator makes stunning REVELATION about Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, says 'Google lost its way...'

Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, says 'rights equal for...'

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India’s latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

8 animals with more than one heart

8 animals with more than one heart

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Poster ideas for this independence day 

What are salaries of IAS, IPS, IFS officers?

What are salaries of IAS, IPS, IFS officers?

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जा��एगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeWorld

World

Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, says 'rights equal for...'

Muhammad Yunus, noble laurate and head of the interim government in Bangladesh, visited Dhakeshwari temple in capital Dhaka of Bangladesh amid the ongoing attacks against the Hindu and the other minority communities.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, says 'rights equal for...'
Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Muhammad Yunus, Noble laureate and the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, on Tuesday, i.e., August 13, paid a visit to Dhakeshwari temple located in capital Dhaka of Bangladesh amid the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in the country. 

The ongoing attacks against the Hindus and other minority communities, which have so far claimed 232 lives, was ignited by Islamist extremist group following the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina from the position of Prime Minister. The anti-government protests, which resulted in the fall of the Hasina governmenmt, began as a call for the abolition of the quota system, providing for 30% reservation to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war. 

At least 205 incidents of attacks against the minorities across 52 districts have emerged since August 5 this year, after the resignation of the former Prime Minister. 

According to a report by Daily Star, Muhammd Yunus visited the Dhakeshwari temple based in Dhaka and emphasised that rights are equal for everyone.

"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us", said the noble laureate, as per Daily Star. 

Notably, after he took charge as the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus called for peace and termed the attacks against the minorities 'heinous'. 

"Are they not the people of this country? You (students) have been able to save this country; can't you save some families?" he asked the students while addressing the students at a Bangladeshi university.

"We fought unitedly and we will stay united", said the noble laureate, adding the atrocities against the Hindus and the other minority communities are 'heinous'.

Multiple media reports have said that several Hindu temples across the country, including an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCKON) temple in Meherpur, based in Bangladesh's Khulna division, were targeted and vandalised amid the horror. 

In addition, chaotic scenes were witnessed as the miscreants attacked and burnt the residence of Mashrafe Mortaza, ex-captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune. The residence was located in the Narail constituency of the Khulna District of the country.

Hindus, which are the mionority community in Bangladesh, have faced discrimination and persecution for a long time, as suggested by media reports. The 2022 census report suggest that Hindus constitute 7.95% of the total population, as against 8.54% and 9.60% in 2011 and 2001 census respectively.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Muhammad Yunus to ensure safety and protection of the Hindu community and other minority communities, after the latter took charge as the head of the interim government. 

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

 

 

The Prime Minister asserted that India would remain committed to working with the neighboring country in order to fulfil the shared aspirations of people.

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development", he added.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement