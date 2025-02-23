Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh's interim government has reportedly invited Tesla CEO and US President Donald Trump's advisor, Elon Musk, to visit the country and launch Starlink satellite service there, NDTV reported.

In a letter to the Tesla CEO, Yunus said that integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure would benefit women and youth, the report said.

He also told the Tesla CEO that his visit to the country would provide him an opportunity to meet the women and youth, who are among the prominent stakeholders of this technology, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future. Integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure will have transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities," the noble laureate said in his letter to Elon Musk.

Had great meeting with Mr @elonmusk. We agreed to work together. Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) February 15, 2025

As per the report, Muhammad Yunus has also directed his High Representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, Dr Khalilur Rahman, to work closely with the SpaceX CEO to esnure that the necessary work related to Starlink satellite launch is completed within next 90 working days.

Notably, Elon Musk has responded positively to Yunus's invitation. "Looking forward to it", he said.