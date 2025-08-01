Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas backed off due to...

IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

Akash Deep gives cheeky send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissal: Here's what happened next

End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included

Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film in to earn Rs 87 lakh advance ticket sales in...

Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud

After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas backed off due to...

Meet man who shut down his AI startup despite BIG funding, even Perplexity's...

Akash Deep gives cheeky send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissal: Here's what happened next

Akash Deep gives cheeky send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeWorld

WORLD

Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, has hailed the "landmark trade deal with the United States".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:03 PM IST

Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'
Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh

TRENDING NOW

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, has hailed the "landmark trade deal with the United States". Yunus also congratulated Bangladesh's tariff negotiators after the trade deal with the States. "We proudly congratulate the Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, a decisive diplomatic victory," he said in a message issued by his press wing. 

The trade agreement with the US "preserves our comparative advantage, enhances our access to the world's largest consumer market and safeguards our core national interests", Yunus said in the message. "By reducing the tariff to 20%, 17 points lower than anticipated, our negotiators have demonstrated remarkable strategic skill and unwavering commitment to safeguarding and advancing Bangladesh’s economic interests. They have been working relentlessly since February and navigated successfully through a complex negotiating process involving tariff, non-tariff, and national security matters."

Muhammad Yunus further claimed that the "achievement underscores Bangladesh's rising strength on the global stage". "This achievement not only underscores Bangladesh’s rising strength on the global stage but also opens the door to greater opportunities, accelerated growth, and lasting prosperity. The future of Bangladesh is undeniably bright. Today’s success stands as a powerful testament to the nation’s resilience and its bold vision for a stronger economy tomorrow", he said. 

 

"Bangladesh secured a 20% tariff rate-comparable to its key apparel-sector competitors such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Indonesia, which received rates between 19% and 20%. As a result, Bangladesh's relative competitiveness in apparel exports remains unaffected," Yunus said, adding that India received a 25 per cent tariff after "failing to reach a comprehensive agreement with the U.S". 

"By contrast, India received a 25% tariff after failing to reach a comprehensive agreement with the US," he wrote. 

 

US President Donald Trump's tariff order said that some trading partners, "despite having engaged in negotiations, have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters."

Tariffs imposed on India's neighbouring countries are less than India's 25 percent, except for Myanmar at 40 percent. The new tariff for Pakistan is 19 percent, Afghanistan 15 percent, Bangladesh 20 percent, Indonesia 19 percent, Japan 15 percent, and Sri Lanka at 20 percent.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat
Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat
Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'
Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff
Billionaire Harsh Goenka's BIG message to India after Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff: 'No need to...'
Billionaire Harsh Goenka's BIG message to India after Trump's 25 percent tariff
'Spent many hours talking about...': Kevin Pietersen highlights Karun Nair’s intensive IPL preparation for England Test series
Kevin Pietersen highlights Karun Nair’s intensive IPL preparation for England
Delhi to Jaipur in just 2.5 hours as key part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens to public, top speed is...
Delhi to Jaipur in just 2.5 hours as key part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE