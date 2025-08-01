Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, has hailed the "landmark trade deal with the United States".

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, has hailed the "landmark trade deal with the United States". Yunus also congratulated Bangladesh's tariff negotiators after the trade deal with the States. "We proudly congratulate the Bangladesh tariff negotiators on securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, a decisive diplomatic victory," he said in a message issued by his press wing.

The trade agreement with the US "preserves our comparative advantage, enhances our access to the world's largest consumer market and safeguards our core national interests", Yunus said in the message. "By reducing the tariff to 20%, 17 points lower than anticipated, our negotiators have demonstrated remarkable strategic skill and unwavering commitment to safeguarding and advancing Bangladesh’s economic interests. They have been working relentlessly since February and navigated successfully through a complex negotiating process involving tariff, non-tariff, and national security matters."

Muhammad Yunus further claimed that the "achievement underscores Bangladesh's rising strength on the global stage". "This achievement not only underscores Bangladesh’s rising strength on the global stage but also opens the door to greater opportunities, accelerated growth, and lasting prosperity. The future of Bangladesh is undeniably bright. Today’s success stands as a powerful testament to the nation’s resilience and its bold vision for a stronger economy tomorrow", he said.

"Bangladesh secured a 20% tariff rate-comparable to its key apparel-sector competitors such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Indonesia, which received rates between 19% and 20%. As a result, Bangladesh's relative competitiveness in apparel exports remains unaffected," Yunus said, adding that India received a 25 per cent tariff after "failing to reach a comprehensive agreement with the U.S".

US President Donald Trump's tariff order said that some trading partners, "despite having engaged in negotiations, have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters."

Tariffs imposed on India's neighbouring countries are less than India's 25 percent, except for Myanmar at 40 percent. The new tariff for Pakistan is 19 percent, Afghanistan 15 percent, Bangladesh 20 percent, Indonesia 19 percent, Japan 15 percent, and Sri Lanka at 20 percent.