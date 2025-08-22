Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Bangladeshis are upset with the visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who will reach Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit to the country. It will be the first trip of any Pakistani Foreign Minister in the past three decades.

Bangladesh interim government's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has exposed himself by hobnobbing with Pakistan, the country that committed genocide and killed millions of people in 1971 during 'Operation Search Light'. Bangladeshis are upset with the visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who will reach Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit to the country. It will be the first trip of any Pakistani Foreign Minister in the past three decades. Echoing the frustration of the people over the visit of the Pakistani minister, Northeast News wrote in an article, "Despite the geographical distance and the historical overhang of atrocities committed by Pakistan during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict, Dhaka and Islamabad have been busy repairing bilateral relations since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024."

Why are Bangladeshis against Pakistan Army?

Besides killing millions of people who waged a bloody war of independence, Pakistan Army troops also allegedly raped hundreds of thousands of Bengali women. The newspaper wrote, "While military and political alliances are increasing, Pakistan has yet to express remorse or apologise for the genocide of 1971. Instead, Pakistan-based media outlets are publishing articles calling for reclaiming Bangladesh as a revenge for Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 war with India." More than three million people were killed, and more than 300,000 women were raped by the Pakistani Army during the 1971 genocide. Since the carnage, the people of Bangladesh have consistently demanded that Pakistan apologise for its barbarity.

(Indian Army in Bangladesh during 1971 war)

Will Pakistan use Bangladesh to destabilise India?

If media reports are to be believed, Pakistan, branded as the hub of jihadists, is apparently desperate to use Bangladesh as a tool in its larger conspiracy of destabilising India. It highlighted that the recent remarks by senior Pakistan army officials announcing that in any future conflict, Pakistan would strike India from the “East” expose their sinister design of turning Bangladesh into a base for their anti-India activities.

The Northeast News wrote, "Pakistan wants to use the soil of Bangladesh for its radical anti-India efforts. However, historically, Bangladesh has had a friendly relationship with India. Delhi is the first to extend a helping hand in any crisis faced by Bangladesh. Bangladeshi patients have the highest trust in Indian hospitals. But Pakistan is trying to poison this relationship. Pakistan is once again using its proxies to issue provocative statements against India to drive a wedge between India and Bangladesh. Unfortunately, the interim government is playing the role of a silent spectator without reacting."

