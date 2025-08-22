Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub

Celebrity inspired coffee recipes: Discover secret ingredients Bollywood stars swear by

Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs

'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Australia fail to end 11-year-long drought as South Africa register another thumping victory

Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series: Launched with massive battery, rugged design, new processors and more at Rs…

Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Bangladesh Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

Deepti Naval went through 'bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha

'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub

Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeWorld

WORLD

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Bangladeshis are upset with the visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who will reach Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit to the country. It will be the first trip of any Pakistani Foreign Minister in the past three decades.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 07:04 PM IST

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor, Bangladesh Interim Government. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Bangladesh interim government's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has exposed himself by hobnobbing with Pakistan, the country that committed genocide and killed millions of people in 1971 during 'Operation Search Light'. Bangladeshis are upset with the visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who will reach Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit to the country. It will be the first trip of any Pakistani Foreign Minister in the past three decades. Echoing the frustration of the people over the visit of the Pakistani minister, Northeast News wrote in an article, "Despite the geographical distance and the historical overhang of atrocities committed by Pakistan during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict, Dhaka and Islamabad have been busy repairing bilateral relations since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024."

    Why are Bangladeshis against Pakistan Army?

    Besides killing millions of people who waged a bloody war of independence, Pakistan Army troops also allegedly raped hundreds of thousands of Bengali women. The newspaper wrote, "While military and political alliances are increasing, Pakistan has yet to express remorse or apologise for the genocide of 1971. Instead, Pakistan-based media outlets are publishing articles calling for reclaiming Bangladesh as a revenge for Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 war with India." More than three million people were killed, and more than 300,000 women were raped by the Pakistani Army during the 1971 genocide. Since the carnage, the people of Bangladesh have consistently demanded that Pakistan apologise for its barbarity.

     

    (Indian Army in Bangladesh during 1971 war)

    Will Pakistan use Bangladesh to destabilise India?

    If media reports are to be believed, Pakistan, branded as the hub of jihadists, is apparently desperate to use Bangladesh as a tool in its larger conspiracy of destabilising India. It highlighted that the recent remarks by senior Pakistan army officials announcing that in any future conflict, Pakistan would strike India from the “East” expose their sinister design of turning Bangladesh into a base for their anti-India activities.

    The Northeast News wrote, "Pakistan wants to use the soil of Bangladesh for its radical anti-India efforts. However, historically, Bangladesh has had a friendly relationship with India. Delhi is the first to extend a helping hand in any crisis faced by Bangladesh. Bangladeshi patients have the highest trust in Indian hospitals. But Pakistan is trying to poison this relationship. Pakistan is once again using its proxies to issue provocative statements against India to drive a wedge between India and Bangladesh. Unfortunately, the interim government is playing the role of a silent spectator without reacting."

    (With inputs from IANS.)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arrested in India
    Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arre
    Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'
    Deepti Naval went through 'bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha
    'So soothing': Man plays ‘Little Krishna’ on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy responds with adorable moves
    'So soothing': Man plays ‘Little Krishna’ on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy respo
    'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story
    Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story
    Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools, colleges closed in several districts as heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal
    Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools, colleges closed in several districts
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE