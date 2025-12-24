Startling revelation: Muhammad Yunus-led government accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay Bangladesh elections

Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh Interim Government has been accused of engineering murder of Osman Hadi to delay the Bangladesh Elections 2026.

After being accused of having bias and implementing an anti-India agenda for his personal reasons, Muhammad Yunus faces a new and most serious charge. The Bangladesh Interim Government, led by the Nobel laureate, has been accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to postpone the general elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. The spokesperson of 'Inquilab Moncho,' a cultural group that emerged from the July 2024 nationwide protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, was shot at close range while he was addressing a public rally in the capital, Dhaka, on December 12. He was flown to Singapore for treatment, but he died on December 18. Hadi's death sparked unrest across Bangladesh; violence erupted in parts of the capital city, and the offices of two newspapers and cultural institutions were torched.

Osman Hadi killing

Osman Hadi's brother, Sharif Osman Hadi, has held the elements within the interim government responsible for the murder. Addressing a public meeting at Shahbagh, he said, "You had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue." Omar claimed that his brother was vocal about ensuring the general elections took place on the scheduled date. He demanded a swift trial while maintaining law and order in the country. Sharif Omar also urged that the murder should not be used as a ploy to delay the elections.

(Osman Hadi, spokesperson, Inquilan Mancho)

Bangladesh Elections 2026

After Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country on August 5, 2024, the Bangladesh Army took over and announced the general elections would be held in three months. An interim government was constituted, and economist Muhammad Yunus was made its chief advisor. He promised to hold elections but did not declare a date. He kept on stalling the polls, arguing that much-needed political and electoral reforms should be carried out before the general elections. However, he succumbed to the pressure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and announced the election schedule.

(Bangladesh holds state funeral for Osama Hadi.)

Bangladesh political crisis

Angry at the Yunus-led government's failure to arrest the suspected killers of Hadi, the Inquilab Mancho has threatened to topple the interim government. Abdullah Al Jaber, the member secretary of the outfit, announced to launch of a nationwide protest against the present dispensation. Inquilab Mancha, a platform known for its vocal opposition to the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also said more than one million people support its demand, but the government has done nothing.

Staging a demonstration in Dhaka, many Islamist groups and leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) demanded that "India hand over the alleged shooter." They also targeted the Indian missions in many Bangladeshi cities, including Dhaka. However, the authorities have said there is no proof that the suspected assailant has crossed over to the neighbouring country.