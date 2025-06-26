Supporters call it a day of hope and new beginnings, while critics see it as a politically sensitive move.

Bangladesh has decided to observe August 8 every year as ‘New Bangladesh Day’. The announcement was made on Wednesday through an official notification issued by the General Administration Division of the Cabinet Division. This day marks a turning point in the country’s recent political history. On August 8 last year, Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the Chief Adviser to lead the interim government. This followed the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, 2024, after weeks of intense protests led by students.

The decision to observe August 8 annually has triggered strong responses from various political and administrative circles across Bangladesh. Supporters call it a day of hope and new beginnings, while critics see it as a politically sensitive move.

The government has also announced July 16 will now be observed as ‘Shaheed Abu Sayed Day’. This day commemorates the death of student protester Abu Sayed, who was reportedly killed in police firing during a protest in Rangpur. A total of five people lost their lives in those clashes.

Separate notifications have been issued for both commemorative days. The government has instructed all related ministries, departments, and agencies to properly observe these days every year. These dates have been classified under the “Kha” category, as per the national and international observance guidelines. This category includes days of historical and social importance which are to be observed in an appropriate and respectful manner.

Local media reports suggest that the announcement has sparked discussions nationwide, with many viewing it as a formal recognition of the public uprising that reshaped the country’s leadership.