Watch: Massive volcano eruption triggers highest level of warning in Indonesia

Indonesia’s highest volcano Mt Semeru spouted massive ash clouds and lava in a fresh eruption on Sunday. The government of the island country raised the volcano warning to the highest level after the massive eruption. People living around the volcano in East Java province of Indonesia are being evacuated.

Residents have been warned against engaging in any activity within a distance of 8 km (5 miles) from the centre of Mr Sumeru’s eruption. As per Japan’s Meteorological Agency, smoke clouds from the volcano reached up to 50,000 feet or 15 kms into the sky. Japan has been monitoring the possibility of the eruption triggering a tsunami.

The volcano is situated on the Java Island of Indonesia, which is around 640 kms to the east of capital city Jakarta. Several videos of the volcano spewing plumes of smoke have surfaced on social media.

This is a developing story. More details will be updates.