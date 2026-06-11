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Indian-crewed vessel MT Jalveer attacked near Strait of Hormuz after killing of three sailors; What India may do next

Fresh attacks have been reported in Omani waters, in which the Indian-crewed vessel MT Jalveer was struck and suffered damage. It remains unclear whether the ship was hit by Iran or the US. This comes after the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, on which 24 Indian crew members were onboard, of whom three were killed.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Indian-crewed vessel MT Jalveer attacked near Strait of Hormuz after killing of three sailors; What India may do next
MT Jalveer off the Oman coast attacked, third vessel with Indians struck (Source:X/@Osint613)
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Fresh attacks have been reported in Omani waters, in which the Indian-crewed vessel MT Jalveer was struck and suffered damage. It remains unclear whether the ship was hit by Iran or the US. This comes after the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, on which 24 Indian crew members were onboard, of whom three were killed.

(This is breaking news, more updates to follow)

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