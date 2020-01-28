Headlines

Move over from #DollyPartonChallange or 'Art & artist' meme, ‘follow me for more recipes’ will tickle your funny bone

The trending hashtag #followmeformorerecipes has some really funny memes that will crack you up.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 08:59 AM IST

Twitter is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting and funny on this microblogging site.

While Twitter was already abuzz with ‘art and artist’ and #DollyPartonChallange meme, a new trend has entered the block. 'Follow me for more recipes' is what keeping busy people on Twitter now. 

The microblogging site is bombarded with collage pictures of raw food or basic ingredient and the final recipe with hashtag #FollowMeForMoreRecepie. Well, nothing less than a food blogger! 

The trending hashtag #followmeformorerecipes has some really funny memes that will crack you up. 

Hilarious, right?

