Move over from #DollyPartonChallange or 'Art & artist' meme, ‘follow me for more recipes’ will tickle your funny bone

The trending hashtag #followmeformorerecipes has some really funny memes that will crack you up.

Twitter is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting and funny on this microblogging site.

While Twitter was already abuzz with ‘art and artist’ and #DollyPartonChallange meme, a new trend has entered the block. 'Follow me for more recipes' is what keeping busy people on Twitter now.

The microblogging site is bombarded with collage pictures of raw food or basic ingredient and the final recipe with hashtag #FollowMeForMoreRecepie. Well, nothing less than a food blogger!

The trending hashtag #followmeformorerecipes has some really funny memes that will crack you up.

Follow me For more recipespic.twitter.com/15NDsgLw2f — (@Seema72765071) January 22, 2020

Follow me for more recipes under 60 seconds.pic.twitter.com/LKaQIbGv5A — (@janishm) January 27, 2020

Follow me for more recipes.. pic.twitter.com/4IsrTTCNil — Singh Saab 6.0 (@regal_kingg) January 23, 2020

For more recipes, follow me! pic.twitter.com/Ag341cejyz — Apoorv Sharma (@oyeapprove) January 24, 2020

Follow me for more recipe pic.twitter.com/SU7LegkGZ5 — Prettygetz Getrudes (@PrettygetzG) January 19, 2020

Follow me for more recip pic.twitter.com/da5Fgb4n4r — (@teriinext) January 25, 2020

Follow me for more recipes pic.twitter.com/lqWy97WldE — Sudipto (@tastemythunder) January 23, 2020

Hilarious, right?