Move over from #BroomChallenge, #MoonSelfie is the latest viral trend

Twitter is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting and funny on this microblogging site.

While Twitter was already abuzz with 'Broom Challenge', social media users have now engaged themselves in a bizarre trend of clicking photos of themselves by peeping through toilet paper roll tubes and called it #MoonSelfie.

The idea behind this is to look like the moon.

All you need is your cellphone and a toilet paper roll. Then, peep through the toilet paper tube and click a selfie, and that is the moon selfie.

Although, this is not a new trend as it was witnessed a few years ago. However, it seems to have re-emerged with people posting their pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #MoonSelfies.

As the #moonselfies is trending, the Internet has been abuzz with reactions and the Instagram users are posting such selfies using the viral hashtag.

A user (crazy_benj) shared his selfie and wrote, "Wasn't the moon big last night.... love a good moon. #moon #moonselfie"

"Favorite new Moon-day afternoon pastime EVAH!! A Moon selfie! All you need is an empty toilet roll!! Lollllz. Moon Club members - post yours and tag the friends you would love to have join our moon crew!" another user (the_numinous) wrote and shared the captured selfie of hers.

A user (thiccboicombo) shared the photo of a cat and wrote: "Loo paper roll + fries."

Someone told me there's a thing called #MoonSelfie. You take a selfie through a toilet paper tube and it makes your face look like the moon. pic.twitter.com/Fuctxgvtlk — Andrew White(@Atomsmasher702) February 16, 2020

It's fun! What's your opinion?

(Inputs from IANS)