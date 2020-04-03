Mount Fuji full-scale volcanic eruption would paralyse Tokyo, Japanese govt warns

A study conducted by the Japanese government panel revealed that a full-scale volcano eruption of Mount Fuji in Japan would rain so much ash in the capital city of Tokyo that it would disrupt the transportation network of trains and highways.It would spread to the entire metropolitan area by the second day.

The study was released by the committee under the Japanese government’s Central Disaster Management Council on March 31.

It stated that the volcanic ash produced by the eruption would block roads, thereby hampering food and product deliveries. Further, airport runaways would cease to operate with only 0.04 and 0.20 cm of volcanic ash resulting in the grounding of flights. Moreover, visibility would be reduced to zero.

Meanwhile, mobile phone towers would also be severed if volcanic ash accumulated on communication antennas because of rain. The eruption would also collapse wooden houses if more than 30 cm of volcanic ash accumulated on rooftops during rain.

The study also suggested that if more than three cm of ash accumulated in an area, at least 1,000 bulldozers and other heavy equipment would be needed to clear it for three entire days.

Meanwhile, the volcanic eruption would also produce a physical toll on the citizens of Tokyo. People suffering from respiratory problems like asthma or bronchitis would worsen.

The committee has urged local governments and infrastructure companies to prepare disaster management plans, and evacuation plans in advance, adding that figures would also be greatly affected by the weather as well as wind direction and speed.

It must be noted that Mount Fuji last erupted more than 300 years ago in 1707.

Japan is an island nation prone to earthquakes and floods on a perennial basis. In 2014, one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions took place of Mount Ontake located on one of the Japanese islands killing 63 people.