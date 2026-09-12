‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost after key European Commission move; details inside

The European Commission has sent its proposals to the European Council for signing and concluding the India-EU free trade agreement, taking the pact closer to formal approval.

The India-European Union free trade agreement has moved closer to the final approval process after the European Commission on Friday sent its proposals to the European Council for the signing and conclusion of the pact.

The move is considered an important step towards the target of formally concluding the agreement by the end of this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Brussels towards the end of the year for the formal signing.

India and the EU had completed negotiations for the agreement in January this year. The talks had resumed in 2021 after remaining stalled for nearly a decade.

‘Mother of all deals’ could become largest EU trade agreement

The agreement has been described by both sides as the “mother of all deals”. The European Commission said the pact, if approved by the Council, would become the largest trade agreement ever concluded by the EU and India.

“If authorised by the Council, this will be the largest trade agreement ever concluded by both the EU and India,” the European Commission said in a statement.

Once signed, the agreement will also require approval from the European Parliament before it can come into force. India is separately carrying out its own internal ratification process.

The FTA is expected to take effect in early 2027.

What the India-EU FTA will change

Once implemented, the agreement is expected to improve market access, lower tariffs and remove unnecessary trade barriers between India and the EU. It will also provide more predictable rules for businesses and investors operating between the two markets.

The European Commission said Friday's proposal is an important step towards ensuring that businesses and consumers can benefit from the agreement as quickly as possible.

The move also follows a fast-track approach announced by EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, aimed at speeding up trade agreements amid “geopolitical uncertainty and growing pressure on the global trading system”.

EU highlights size of India market

Šefčovič said the timing of the agreement was important and pointed to the scale of the partnership between India and the EU. “Timing matters, which is why we are now following through by submitting our proposals to the Council for signature and conclusion in record time. This agreement brings together two of the world’s largest economies – a market of two billion people and around a quarter of global GDP,” Šefčovič said.

The European Commission also said the agreement reflects the EU's effort to strengthen economic relations with important partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

96% of EU goods exports to India to see tariff cuts

Trade between India and the EU is already substantial. Goods and services traded between the two sides are currently worth more than €180 billion annually.

Under the FTA, tariffs on 96% of EU goods exports to India will be eliminated or reduced. The European Commission estimates that European exporters could save around €4 billion every year in duties. Bilateral trade in goods stood at €118 billion in 2025.

India is currently the EU's ninth-largest goods trading partner globally and its sixth-largest partner for services.

What India and EU trade

India's major exports to the EU include machinery, appliances, chemicals, textiles, metals and petroleum products. The EU mainly exports industrial products, transport equipment and chemical products to India.

Trade in services between the two sides reached €67 billion in 2025. EU exports of services to India stood at €29.2 billion, while imports from India were valued at €37.8 billion.

Investment ties also growing

Investment between India and the EU is another major part of the economic relationship.

In 2024, the EU's foreign direct investment stock in India stood at €132.8 billion. India's FDI stock in the EU was €13.7 billion.

Most tariff reductions under the FTA will take effect once the agreement enters into force. However, some goods will have transition periods of three, five or seven years.

Certain partially liberalised tariff lines will follow specific arrangements.

FTA aims to reduce trade barriers

The agreement also seeks to increase cooperation and address technical barriers affecting trade in goods.

The European Commission said the pact would create a more transparent, predictable and cost-effective trading environment while improving market access and reducing costs for businesses.