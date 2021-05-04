Most expensive divorce EVER? From mansions to jets, Bill and Melinda Gates get ready to divide USD 130 billion fortune

The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda wil be the largest division of assets since the split of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie in 2019. It is to be noted that the Gates are worth an estimated USD 130 billion and they are the fourth-richest people in the world.

When Bezos finalised his divorce in 2019, he kept 75 percent of their joint stake in Amazon leaving MacKenzie with USD 35.8 billion.

The Gates vast property includes homes in five states; several cars including a rare USD 2 million Porsche; an art collection that includes USD 30 million Da Vinci Codex and and fleet of private jets.

Besides this, Bill Gates is also the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States as he owns around 242,000 acres of land across different states. The Gateses have three children - Jennifer, 25; Phoebe, 18; and Rory, 21.

Notably, both Bill and Melinda have already pledged to give most of their fortune in charity before they die and Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory will receive only USD 10 million each.

Yet, despite their pledge to give away a large sum of money, the Gateses still own plenty of assets which they need to split among each other.