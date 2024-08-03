Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio announces cheapest plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बद��ल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

HomeWorld

World

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders following the group’s October 7, 2023, wildcat strike on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mossad—one of the three major intelligence organizations of Israel tasked with foreign intelligence gathering and analysis, and covert operations—recruited Iranian security agents to plant explosives in a guesthouse in Tehran where top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was staying, according to a report in The Telegraph. Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders following the group’s October 7, 2023, wildcat strike on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official told the newspaper they were now sure Mossad had employed agents from the Ansar al-Mahdi security unit, which is responsible for protecting high-ranking officials, says the Times of Israel.

The initial plan, in May this year, was to eliminate Haniyeh when he visited Tehran to attend President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral. However, two Iranian officials told the newspaper that the mission was aborted because there were too many people in the building, rendering the operation a possible failure.

Haniyeh had travelled to Tehran on Tuesday (July 30), to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian. The killing occurred shortly after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in that city. He had stayed in a guesthouse managed and guarded by the IRGC in a wealthy area of northern Tehran. He had frequently stayed in this guesthouse during his earlier visits to the city.

The British newspaper reports that, despite the initial plan having been called off, the agents still planted explosives in three rooms of the guesthouse and then left Iran. They are said to have detonated the bombs remotely from another country. Iranian officials claim to have CCTV footage of the building which shows agents slinking in and out of several rooms in a matter of mere minutes.

Early in the morning—at 2:00 am—on Wednesday (July 31), the IRGC announced that Haniyeh and his Iranian bodyguard had been killed in a predawn operation by the ‘Zionist entity’, referring to Israel. Hamas, in a statement, also confirmed that Haniyeh had been killed in a raid at his residence in Tehran.

Another IRGC official said this incident was a very big embarrassment for Iran as it showed a significant loophole in its security apparatus. He said it was not clear how it could have happened and that there must be something going on at the higher echelons of the organization that nobody was aware of.

Hezbollah Commander Trageted
Haniyeh’s killing occurred close on the heels of Israel targeting a senior commander of the militant organization and ally of Iran, the Hezbollah, in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital. This incident has worsened tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah that are already running high. International diplomats were trying to ease the situation after a weekend rocket attack killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

On the evening of Tuesday (July 30), Israel conducted a rare strike in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, claiming it had killed a senior Hezbollah commander allegedly responsible for the rocket attack. The Hezbollah, which denied involvement in the Golan attack, confirmed the death of Fouad Shukur on Wednesday, stating he was in the building that had been hit.

Haniyeh’s assassination was highly dangerous due to its target, timing and location in Tehran, which could have escalated the region’s already tense conflicts. There was significant risk of a direct confrontation between Iran and Israel if Iran decided to retaliate. The US and other countries quickly stepped in to prevent a broader, and potentially more deadly, conflict.

In a statement on his official website, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said seeking revenge was their duty and that Israel had “invited severe punishment upon itself” by killing “a dear guest in our home”. The Haniyeh episode could also result in Hamas walking away from the ceasefire and hostage release talks table. US mediators had earlier said the negotiations were progressing well.

Earlier this year, Israel and Iran, long-time rivals, nearly went to war when Israel attacked Iran’s embassy in Damascus in April. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes, which Israel fended off, leading to a never-before exchange of hits on each other’s territory. However, international efforts managed to contain the situation before it could escalate.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nissan X-Trail launched in India at Rs 49.92 lakh, check features, safety, colours and more

Nissan X-Trail launched in India at Rs 49.92 lakh, check features, safety, colours and more

India becomes the largest market for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI usage as Q2 revenue crosses...

India becomes the largest market for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI usage as Q2 revenue crosses...

Monsoon fury: 20 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains in Uttarakhand too

Monsoon fury: 20 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains in Uttarakhand too

Meet HanumanKind, rapper who shot 'insanely risky' viral music video 'Big Dawgs' in maut ka kuan, now facing racist hate

Meet HanumanKind, rapper who shot 'insanely risky' viral music video 'Big Dawgs' in maut ka kuan, now facing racist hate

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team register first Olympic win over Australia in 52 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement