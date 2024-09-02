Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee govt proposes death penalty for rape convicts in...

This country has asked parents to ban this activity for toddlers; it's not...

Staying Relevant in the Age of AI: Jyotishman Sharma on Key Strategy Principles for Modern Companies

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

9 films based on real-life actors

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुम�के, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

World

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

The UK-based The Golan Heights in southern Syria, visible from Damascus, was used by Syria to shell northern Israel from 1948 to 1967.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 08:19 PM IST

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan
Russian forces have set up a new observation post in a Syrian-controlled area of the Golan Heights to prevent attacks between Israel and Hezbollah-linked groups. This move aims to reduce tensions in the region. Israel occupies a part of the Golan Heights and the Shebaa Farms illegally.

The UK-based The Golan Heights in southern Syria, visible from Damascus, was used by Syria to shell northern Israel from 1948 to 1967. The heights provide Israel with a strategic advantage for monitoring Syrian movements and act as a natural barrier against potential attacks from Syria.

The area is important for its water resources, as rainwater feeds into the Jordan River. The fertile land is used for agriculture, including vineyards, orchards, and cattle farming. The Golan is also home to Israel's only ski resort. reported that the observation post was established in the town of Koudna to monitor the situation near the Golan Heights border.

According to reports from The New Arab, the establishment of this new observation point brings the total number of Russian points near the border with the occupied Golan Heights to 15, as reported by the war monitor.

Russia, a major supporter of President Bashar Al-Assad, started a military involvement in Syria in 2015 to help the government in power. Iran, Hezbollah, and other Middle Eastern groups have clashed with Israel during its conflict with the Gaza Strip, which began in October. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 40,691 individuals, as reported by the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave. South Africa has accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Hezbollah and Israel started exchanging fire on October 8, the day after the Gaza conflict began. Last month, the Lebanese group launched rockets and drones in response to the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in late July, which was carried out by Israel in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel has been in control of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967 as a result of a Middle East conflict. Additionally, Israel occupies the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of international law.

IMG-20240902-WA0083

From Battlefield to Farmland: The Complex Story of the Golan Heights

The Golan Heights is a rugged plateau located in the southwest region of Syria, approximately 60km (40 miles) southwest of Damascus, covering an area of about 1,000 square kilometers. Despite its relatively small size, the Golan Heights holds significant political and strategic importance.

A plateau is a flat and elevated piece of land that is higher than the surrounding areas, often characterized by steep cliffs or slopes on its edges. Israel captured the Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War for strategic reasons. Later, in 1981, Israel officially declared the area as part of its territory to ensure continued control over it.

Numerous Syrian Arab inhabitants departed the Golan heights area during the conflict at the conclusion of the 1967 Six-Day War. Trump's administration unilaterally recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights(1981)  in March 2019, a move that was not acknowledged or not officially accepted by most other countries.

In the Golan Heights, there are over 30 Israeli settlements with around 20,000 residents. These settlements are deemed unlawful by international law, but Israel disagrees. The settlers coexist with approximately 20,000 Syrians, mainly Druze Arabs, who remained in the Golan after it was taken over. 

Syria maintains that it will not make a peace agreement with Israel unless Israel vacates the entire Golan region. The Golan Heights in southern Syria, visible from Damascus, was used by Syria to shell northern Israel from 1948 to 1967. 

The heights provide Israel with a strategic advantage for monitoring Syrian movements and act as a natural barrier against potential attacks from Syria. The area is important for its water resources, as rainwater feeds into the Jordan River. The fertile land is used for agriculture, including vineyards, orchards, and cattle farming. The Golan is also home to Israel's only ski resort.

IMG-20240902-WA0084

The Shebaa Farms: A Contested Territory in the Middle East

The Shebaa Farms, spanning 25 square kilometers, is located at the intersection of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel. Since the 1967 Six Day War, Israel has occupied this area, leading to ongoing disputes over its ownership.

The farms are known for producing wheat, fruit, and vegetables, and hold strategic importance in the unstable region. Israel has detained Lebanese civilians in the region but typically hands them over to UN forces for monitoring.

The area, ranging in altitude from 400 to 2,000 meters, sits on the southeastern side of Mount Hermon. Israel claims it is part of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981, while Lebanon also asserts sovereignty over the territory.

In 2000, the UN deemed the Shebaa Farms as Syrian land, but Lebanon has requested a reevaluation of the issue.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
