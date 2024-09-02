Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Russian forces have set up a new observation post in a Syrian-controlled area of the Golan Heights to prevent attacks between Israel and Hezbollah-linked groups. This move aims to reduce tensions in the region. Israel occupies a part of the Golan Heights and the Shebaa Farms illegally.

The area is important for its water resources, as rainwater feeds into the Jordan River. The fertile land is used for agriculture, including vineyards, orchards, and cattle farming. The Golan is also home to Israel's only ski resort. reported that the observation post was established in the town of Koudna to monitor the situation near the Golan Heights border.

According to reports from The New Arab, the establishment of this new observation point brings the total number of Russian points near the border with the occupied Golan Heights to 15, as reported by the war monitor.

Russia, a major supporter of President Bashar Al-Assad, started a military involvement in Syria in 2015 to help the government in power. Iran, Hezbollah, and other Middle Eastern groups have clashed with Israel during its conflict with the Gaza Strip, which began in October. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 40,691 individuals, as reported by the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave. South Africa has accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Hezbollah and Israel started exchanging fire on October 8, the day after the Gaza conflict began. Last month, the Lebanese group launched rockets and drones in response to the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in late July, which was carried out by Israel in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel has been in control of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967 as a result of a Middle East conflict. Additionally, Israel occupies the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of international law.

From Battlefield to Farmland: The Complex Story of the Golan Heights

The Golan Heights is a rugged plateau located in the southwest region of Syria, approximately 60km (40 miles) southwest of Damascus, covering an area of about 1,000 square kilometers. Despite its relatively small size, the Golan Heights holds significant political and strategic importance.

A plateau is a flat and elevated piece of land that is higher than the surrounding areas, often characterized by steep cliffs or slopes on its edges. Israel captured the Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War for strategic reasons. Later, in 1981, Israel officially declared the area as part of its territory to ensure continued control over it.

Numerous Syrian Arab inhabitants departed the Golan heights area during the conflict at the conclusion of the 1967 Six-Day War. Trump's administration unilaterally recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights(1981) in March 2019, a move that was not acknowledged or not officially accepted by most other countries.

In the Golan Heights, there are over 30 Israeli settlements with around 20,000 residents. These settlements are deemed unlawful by international law, but Israel disagrees. The settlers coexist with approximately 20,000 Syrians, mainly Druze Arabs, who remained in the Golan after it was taken over.

The heights provide Israel with a strategic advantage for monitoring Syrian movements and act as a natural barrier against potential attacks from Syria. The area is important for its water resources, as rainwater feeds into the Jordan River. The fertile land is used for agriculture, including vineyards, orchards, and cattle farming. The Golan is also home to Israel's only ski resort.

The Shebaa Farms: A Contested Territory in the Middle East

The Shebaa Farms, spanning 25 square kilometers, is located at the intersection of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel. Since the 1967 Six Day War, Israel has occupied this area, leading to ongoing disputes over its ownership.

The farms are known for producing wheat, fruit, and vegetables, and hold strategic importance in the unstable region. Israel has detained Lebanese civilians in the region but typically hands them over to UN forces for monitoring.

The area, ranging in altitude from 400 to 2,000 meters, sits on the southeastern side of Mount Hermon. Israel claims it is part of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981, while Lebanon also asserts sovereignty over the territory.

In 2000, the UN deemed the Shebaa Farms as Syrian land, but Lebanon has requested a reevaluation of the issue.