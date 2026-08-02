Moscow cafe explosion: Three dead, 21 injured; here's what happened

At least three people were killed and 21 injured after a powerful explosion struck a Moscow cafe on Kudrinskaya Square. Know more about the incident.

A bomb exploded at a restaurant on Saturday on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, killing at least three and injuring 21. As per reports, a woman carried an improvised explosive device that detonated near a cafe in central Moscow after being stopped by security. The Russian state news agency TASS stated that the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) updated the injury toll to 21 from an initial report of 15. The blast took place at 8:10 PM local time near House No 1 on Kudrinskaya Square, and the explosion was triggered when a security guard intervened to block a suspect carrying an explosive device into the venue.

What happened in the Moscow cafe explosion?

''On August 1, 2026 at 7:55 PM Moscow time, an improvised explosive device went off in a restaurant in Moscow, killing three people: a security guard, who prevented an unknown woman suspected of trying to carry the explosive device into the restaurant, the unknown woman, and one of the visitors,'' TASS reported, quoting the NAC.

Подрыв самодельного взрывного устройства произошел в ресторане на Кудринской площади в центре Москвы, бомбу, предположительно, принесла женщина, которая погибла при взрыве. Об этом ТАСС сообщили в Информационном центре НАК:https://t.co/y6o2kXgTXO pic.twitter.com/7f8pQhrOuW August 1, 2026

Casualties and latest updates

The three deceased include the security guard, the female suspect, and a restaurant customer. After the explosion, police officers and Russia's National Guard restricted the area. Meanwhile, the NAC also noted that the necessary search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are currently being carried out.

What have Russian authorities said?

''In connection with the incident that occurred in the building on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, investigators and criminologists from the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow are working on the site. An inspection of the site is currently underway,'' the Investigative Committee said.

Meanwhile, an aide to the Health Minister said that the casualties of the explosion in the restaurant are receiving all the necessary medical care.