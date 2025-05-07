Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure.

The recent Operation Sindoor strikes by India have sparked chaos, with several airlines like Air India and Qatar Airways issuing travel advisories for Pakistan. Qatar Airways has even suspended flights due to Pakistan's airspace closure. Following the Indian armed forces strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan overnight on Tuesday, the airline in a post on social media wrote, “Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on http://qatarairways.com for affected flights or call our Contact Centre on +974 4144 5555.”

Even the UK had issued a travel advisory for India and Pakistan due to escalating tensions after the Pahalgam incident. The advisory warned against travelling to both countries, especially near the India-Pakistan border and Line of Control, citing security risks. The UK Foreign Office specifically advises against travelling to the border area, stating it's not safe for any reason. The Wagah-Attari border in Punjab remains the only official crossing point for non-citizens of India and Pakistan.



The US State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Pakistan, advising citizens to reconsider travel due to terrorism and potential armed conflict. Specifically, Americans are warned against travelling near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control, citing militant group activity and strong military presence. The advisory emphasizes avoiding these areas entirely, noting the Wagah-Attari border crossing in Punjab as the sole official crossing point for non-Indian and non-Pakistani citizens.

Meanwhile, Canada advised its citizens to avoid travelling to areas within 50 km of Pakistan's border with Afghanistan and 10 km of its borders with China, India, and Iran due to security concerns.