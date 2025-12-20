More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi has been sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi has been sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to the Toshakhana-2 case, by special court Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan i currently jailed in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He and his wife is sentenced to imprisonment in a major corruption case, as both are accused guilty of misusing authority and committing criminal breach of trust in connection with state gifts.

As per reports, the case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price. Along with 17 years of imprisonment, both were fined Rs 16.4 million.

"This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment," Pakistani leading daily Dawn reported, quoting the court order.