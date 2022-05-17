More than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Mariupol siege over

Service members of pro-Russian troops stand guard in Mariupol (Photo: Reuters)

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. Kyiv said on Tuesday it had ordered its full garrison to evacuate.

The surrender appears to mark the end of the battle of Mariupol, where Ukraine believes tens of thousands of people were killed under months of Russian bombardment and siege.

READ | McDonald's becomes latest major Western firm to exit Russia since Ukraine invasion

While both sides spoke of a deal under which all Ukrainian troops would abandon the huge steelworks, important details were not yet public, including how many fighters still remained inside, and whether any form of prisoner swap had been agreed.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told a briefing that Kyiv would not disclose how many fighters were inside the plant until all were safe.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had personally guaranteed the prisoners would be treated according to international standards.

"The `Mariupol` garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine`s Armed Forces said in a statement. "The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel."

In a television address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive." Russian defence ministry video showed fighters leaving the plant in daylight, some carried on stretchers, others with hands up to be searched by Russian troops.

READ | Indian-American boy bullied, chokeheld at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

What did Russia say?

Russia said at least 256 Ukrainian fighters had "laid down their arms and surrendered", including 51 severely wounded. Ukraine said 264 soldiers, including 53 wounded, had left.

Mariupol city now lies in ruins. Its complete capture is Russia`s biggest victory of the war, giving Moscow total control of the coast of the Sea of Azov and an unbroken stretch of eastern and southern Ukraine.

But it comes as Russia`s campaign has faltered elsewhere, with troops retreating from the outskirts of Kharkiv in the northeast at the fastest pace since they were driven from the north and outskirts of Kyiv at the end of March.

Mariupol is the biggest city Russia has captured since its February 24 invasion, giving Moscow a clear-cut victory for the first time in months.