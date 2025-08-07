Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Noida to Lucknow in just 3 hours? CM Yogi government set to complete THIS new greenfield expressway by...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war

Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details

Ahaan Panday BREAKS SILENCE on Saiyaara crossing Rs 500 crores, dedicates its success to..., makes big statement: 'I promise to...'

Did Donald Trump impose additional tariffs for not giving credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire?

Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee dons cop uniform to catch Jim Sarbh in swimsuit killer case-inspired Netflix film, is set to release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

Indian Railways To Launch Country's 1st High-Speed Bullet Train - Details Inside

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was..

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeWorld

WORLD

Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened

An alert on the Federal Aviation Administration website said all United flights destined for Chicago were halted at their departing airports. Flights to United hubs at Denver, Newark, Houston and San Francisco airports also were affected.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened

TRENDING NOW

    A technology issue prompted United Airlines to ground planes at major US airports Wednesday and more than 1,000 flights were delayed. The impacted system, called Unimatic, houses flight information that is fed to other systems including those that calculate weight and balance and track flight times, according to United. It’s not clear what caused the problem, which was resolved late Wednesday, though some service disruptions continued into Thursday.

    An alert on the Federal Aviation Administration website said all United flights destined for Chicago were halted at their departing airports. Flights to United hubs at Denver, Newark, Houston and San Francisco airports also were affected. “Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations,” an emailed statement from the Chicago based-airline said.

    The system outage, as the company described it, lasted several hours, the statement said. It wasn’t related to recent concerns about airline industry cybersecurity.About 35% of all the airline’s flights were delayed and another 6% were canceled Wednesday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.Johan Kotze was one of the many travelers frustrated by the disruptions. He was at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to begin a journey to the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius for vacation.

    Getting caught up in flight delays for him likely meant he would miss connecting flights along the way and would have to rebook not only the flights but a car and accommodations as well.“It’s not very nice,” he said of the experience.

    United Airlines apologised on social media and said in some cases it would pay for hotel and other expenses incurred by travelers because of the delays.“Hey there, we apologize for the travel disruption today,” the airline told a customer on the social platform X. “Our teams are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP)

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
    Smith ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe; Foulkes to debut for NZ
    US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured
    US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five soldiers injured
    Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'
    Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film
    Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna jumped at opportunity to..., worked for...
    Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna..
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
    Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
    In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
    In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
    What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
    What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
    Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
    Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
    This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
    This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE