More tariffs on India? US urges G7 countries to take action to increase pressure on Russia

The developments come at a time US President Donald Trump has levied a sweeping 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 percent for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Trump and US officials have repeatedly berated India for the trade. India has called the US action unfair. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

The United States has urged its allies in the G7 grouping to impose tariffs on countries that import oil from Russia, a list which includes India and China. The US' appeal comes even as it has already levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, partly for buying crude oil from Russia amid its yearslong war with Ukraine. The US took up the issue during a call between G7 countries' finance ministers, where they also discussed more sanctions on Russia to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin to stop his war with Ukraine.

What was the US' appeal to G7 countries?

Scott Bessent, the US Scott Bessent, told G7 finance ministers during the call that they should join his country in levying tariffs on nations that purchase oil from Russia, according to an official statement released after the meeting. "Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin's war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing," Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in the statement. The US has previously asked its allies in the European Union (EU) to impose tariffs on India and China to pressure the countries to halt their purchases of Russian oil.

How are India-US relations at present?

The developments come at a time when US President Donald Trump has levied a sweeping 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 percent for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Trump and US officials have repeatedly berated India for the trade. New Delhi has called the US action unfair and continued to do business with Russia. India started to heavily purchase Russian oil at a discount as Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022.

