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‘More people got energy access under PM Modi than anyone in history’: Australian PM Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese credited Narendra Modi’s government with expanding energy access in India and highlighted the growing ties between the two countries.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

‘More people got energy access under PM Modi than anyone in history’: Australian PM Albanese
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy in India, saying the increase under his leadership has been unprecedented.

Speaking at an Asia Society Policy Institute event, Albanese said more people had gained access to energy in India during Modi’s tenure than in any decade, region or country in human history. “To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign that any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history,” Albanese said.

Australia-India ties also highlighted

Albanese also spoke about the close relationship between Australia and India, particularly under Modi’s leadership. “He is someone who we have a strong relationship with,” he said.

His comments come at a time when energy security has become a major global concern amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

India relies on more countries for energy imports

India has been working to reduce its dependence on a limited number of energy suppliers by expanding its import sources. Prime Minister Modi said in the Lok Sabha during the budget session in May that India had increased the number of countries from which it imports energy from 27 to 41.

“Previously, India used to import energy from 27 countries, now the figure has risen to 41. Continuous efforts are on to ensure petrol, diesel supply is smooth across India.” The government had reviewed the impact of the West Asia conflict on the Indian economy, supply chains and essential commodities and discussed steps to reduce possible disruptions.

India says energy security remains a priority

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had also said in April that India was continuing to purchase oil from different sources based on its energy requirements and global market conditions.

“We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” Jaiswal said during an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.

India’s broader energy strategy has focused on maintaining supplies while responding to changes in the global energy market.

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