Moon sighting Eid 2026: Saudi Arabia Eid ul Fitr 2026 declared, govt announces 4-day holiday for employees

March 18, 2026, corresponds to 29 Ramadan 1447 AH in the Islamic calendar and tells when Eid in Saudi Arabia is. Ministry of Human Resources declared that Eid holidays in Saudi Arabia for its employees will start from March 18 for four days.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Saudi Arabia: The Gulf nation has announced today, March 18, Wednesday, that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted. March 18, 2026, corresponds to 29 Ramadan 1447 AH in the Islamic calendar and tells when is Eid in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi moon sighting committee met and confirmed that the new moon was not sighted on Wednesday, marking the end of Ramadan after 30 days of fasting and beginning of the Muslim festival. Observing the crescent moon is in accordance with the Islamic tradition of determining the beginning of a new month through lunar observation.

Early in March, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development declared that Eid holidays in Saudi Arabia for its employees working in the private and non-profit sectors will start tonight, Wednesday, March 18, and last for four days, in accordance with the provisions of the Saudi Labour Law.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, said at the time that the announcement was made to offer clarity for employers and employees days before the holiday period to organise and plan work schedules and ensure smooth functioning of the official work in essential sectors while safeguarding workers’ rights to the festive break.

Why Saudi Arabia Eid ul Fitr announcement is significant globally?

Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia often influences the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations in Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, which frequently depend on their announcements with the Saudi Kingdom.

However, South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh often celebrate Eid the next day, as they depend on their own local moon-sighting committees and lunar visibility conditions.