WORLD

Moon mission delayed, no March launch? NASA Chief issues clarification

The delay has disappointed many, but Isaacman emphasized that the team at NASA is even more disappointed.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 08:20 AM IST

Moon mission delayed, no March launch? NASA Chief issues clarification
NASA chief Jared Isaacman announced on Saturday that the Artemis 2 mission, the first crewed flyby mission to the Moon in more than 50 years, will not launch in March as previously planned. The delay is due to technical issues with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, specifically a problem with helium flow.

"Workers identified a problem with helium flow to the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will 'take the March launch window out of consideration'," Isaacman said in a post on X.

Why the delay?

The delay has disappointed many, but Isaacman emphasized that the team at NASA is even more disappointed. "I understand people are disappointed by this development. That disappointment is felt most by the team at NASA, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for this great endeavor," he said.

He drew parallels to the 1960s, when NASA faced numerous setbacks but still managed to achieve the impossible. The goal of the Artemis 2 mission is to send astronauts around the Moon and safely bring them back to Earth, marking the first time in more than 50 years that humans will travel so far into space.

Mission objectives and significance

The mission is part of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return people to the Moon and later build a long-term human presence there. Four astronauts will travel on a 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon, but the mission will not land on the Moon. Instead, it is an important step toward a future landing.

The towering SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to examine the issue and carry out any necessary repairs.

Detailed briefing expected soon

A detailed briefing is expected in the coming days, which will provide more information on the delay and the next steps for the mission. The Artemis 2 mission, planned to last about 10 days, will send three Americans and one Canadian on a journey around the Moon. The mission is seen as a critical step toward returning humans to the lunar surface, a goal announced during President Donald Trump's first term.

Competition with China intensifies

NASA had earlier said March 6 was the earliest possible launch date, but the delay pushes the mission further into the future. The US space agency aims to return astronauts to the Moon amid growing competition from China, which is targeting a crewed lunar mission by 2030. China's uncrewed Chang'e 7 mission is scheduled for 2026 to explore the Moon's south pole, while testing of its Mengzhou crewed spacecraft is expected this year.

Although NASA signaled late last year that Artemis 2 could launch as early as February, the programme has faced repeated delays. Artemis 1, the uncrewed test flight, was eventually launched in November 2022 after multiple postponements.

More recently, technical problems in early February, including a liquid hydrogen leak, interrupted a wet dress rehearsal for Artemis 2. The rehearsal, conducted under real launch conditions with fully fueled tanks and system checks, was successfully completed earlier this week.

Future plans 

NASA ultimately hopes lunar missions will help prepare for future crewed journeys to Mars. The Artemis program is a crucial step in the agency's plans to explore the solar system and push the boundaries of human spaceflight. With the delay of the Artemis 2 mission, NASA will have to reassess its plans and timelines, but the agency remains committed to its goals.

