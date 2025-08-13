Months after Pahalgam terror attack, US applauds Pakistan's 'success' in curbing terror entities in world

Months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, orchestrated by Pakistan, the United States has now applauded Islamabad for its "continued success in containing terrorist entities in the region and the world".

The United States has applauded Pakistan for its "continued success in containing terrorist entities in the region and the world", according to a joing statement by Pakistan's foreign ministry. "The United States applauded Pakistan's continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world," read the statement.

"Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack andthe bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar," it added.

BLA designated a terror organisation

The move comes after a day the United States and Pakistan designated the Pakistani separatist Baloch Liberation Army and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The BLA, now declared a terror organisation, has been engaged in decades-long movement against the Pakistani state, seeking independence for its natural resources, Hindustan Times reports.

The move also follows US President Donald Trump's announcement to develop "massive oil reserves" based in Pakistan. However, it remains unclear what "massive oil reserves" he was referring to. Pertinent to note that it is, in fact, the Balochistan province that is rich in natural resources and minerals.

Asim Munir's visit to US

On Sunday, Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall Asim Munir visited US for the second time since the four-day-long clash with India. The Army Chief met top US political and military leaders there.