Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'

Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has threatened India to "strike deeper" within the country if it were to launch any military strikes along the lines of Operation Sindoor in future.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesman for the Pakistani military's media wing, has said the country will strike "deeper within India" and "start from the east" if India were to carry out any military actions in the future along the lines of Operation Sindoor, as per a report by The Economist. "They also need to understand that they can be hit everywhere", Chaudhry claimed, when asked about how Pakistan would respond to any future Indian military action.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that any terror attacks by Pakistan would be considered an act of war and that it would be met with decisive force.

India-Pakistan tensions

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan, too, directed drone/missile attacks towards the Indian bordering states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Most of the attacks were intercepted by the Indian air defence system. The three-day-long hostilities between the two neighbours ended on May 10 with a ceasefire deal.