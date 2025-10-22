Months after Op Sindoor, Masood Azhar's JeM launches online 'jihad' course for..., fee is...

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, a UN-designated terror organisation, is creating the Jamat ul-Muminat, a women's unit, according to a recent report by NDTV. Notably, this comes months after Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, a UN-designated terror organisation, is creating the Jamat ul-Muminat, a women's unit, according to a recent report by NDTV. Notably, this comes months after Operation Sindoor, when the Indian armed forces launched strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province, killing more than 100 terrorists.

During the operation, several of Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar's family were killed. Now, as per the documents seen by NDTV, it appears that JeM has introduced an online training course -- called Tufat al-Muminat -- to collect funds and carry out the recruitment process.

As part of the course, women family members of Jaish leaders will teach the candidates about their 'duties' with respect to jihad and Islam. The recruitment drive, as per the report, is slated to begin November 8. 'Lectures' will go on for 40 minutes everyday, led by Azhar's two sisters -- Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar, NDTV reports.

Masood's younger sister given charge

The news outlet cited sources as saying that Sadiya Azhar, Masood's younger sister, has been given the charge of Jamat. Pertinent to note that Sadiya's husband, Yusuf Azhar, was one among the family members of Masood killled during Operation Sindoor strikes in Bahawalpur.

The operation was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Moreover, Afreer Farooq, the wife of Umar Farooq, one of the Pahalgam attackers, has also been included, NDTV reported. Jaish-e-Mohammed is collecting 500 PKR (156) INR from every woman 'enrolling' in the course.