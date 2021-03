Month-long lockdown imposed due to rising cases in France

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the French government has imposed a lockdown in as many as 16 areas of the country. As per reports, the new measures will go into effect from Friday midnight.

However, these measures will be less restrictive than what was imposed in March and November of last year.

"Our choice, to be less restrictive on possibilities to leave one's home, will need to go hand in hand with real caution," French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

"This is clearly about allowing for people to be outside, but not to go to friends' homes to have a party or meet with many people without social distancing or a face mask. We know that it is in that kind of situation that the virus prospers," he added.

According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'. They also cannot go further than 10 km from their home. The night time curfew - currently in effect from 6 pm - will be extended to 7 pm when the new measures are implemented, reported CNN.

Schools and universities will remain open. Essential businesses will remain open - and these will now include book shops and music shops.

Earlier, Castex on Tuesday said that the country has entered 'a kind of third wave' of COVID-19 infections, amid a surge of cases as numerous variants of the coronavirus has affected the nation.

"The pandemic is playing overtime. We are in what looks like a form of third wave ... characterized by the variants," Castex had said, addressing the parliamentarians. France has so far recorded a total of 4,241,959 infections and 91,833 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

