Monstrous gator-like fish with huge jaws spotted at reservoir in Singapore, see pic

Evoking a lot of mystery and intrigue, a creature resembling an alligator was discovered at a reservoir in Singapore. The creature was later identified as a monstrous prehistoric fish. The local people were confused after they found the creature washed up on the banks of the MacRitchie Reservoir as they could not identify it.

A Scottish woman who now resides in Asia discovered the creature and said that it looked prehistoric. The Daily Mail quoted 31-year-old Karen Lythgoe as saying, "There were with some people already looking at it from the boardwalk, but that was too far away to see what it was."

"It wasn't a crocodile! It was like something you might see in a zoo – it looked prehistoric with its big jaws and teeth. I was shocked and intrigued at how it came to be in the reservoir," she added.

The officials later recognised the creature to be an alligator gar, which is actually not found in Singapore. It is native to the southern regions of the United States, some 10,000 miles away from where it was found.

The National Parks Board and the water agency of the city identified the creature as an alligator gar in a joint statement. They suggested that someone must have released the creature in the waters.

This fish is an apex predator and produces toxic eggs, which raised concerns as such invasive species could have a really bad impact on the local ecosystem. The species is called a living fossil as a lot of biology could be traced back to its earliest ancestors.

The local media in the country reported that fish merchants there sold juvenile alligator gar when they are just 20 cm long.

The authorities reminded everyone that releasing creatures like an alligator gar could disrupt the delicate aquatic ecosystem of the region and even be of a risk to the water bodies.