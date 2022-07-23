Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency amid rising cases

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency amid rising cases

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency amid rising cases
File photo

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency amid rising cases. So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 60 countries and five deaths in Africa. 

A "public health emergency of international concern" is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The global health body's highest level of alert was announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday during a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the U.N. Health agency has taken such an action.

According to the global health body, monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads mostly from human contact.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the U.N. Health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO's expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

READ | Monkeypox in India: Know measures carried out by Centre to control outbreak of virus 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.