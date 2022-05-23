Monkeypox outbreak: UN calls media coverage of virus ‘racist, homophobic’

File photo

There is a new virus in town after Covid-19, and the reporting regarding the monkeypox outbreak has prompted a response from the United Nations. The United Nations AIDS agency called some reporting on the monkeypox virus racist and homophobic on Sunday.

Slamming the media coverage of the monkeypox virus, the UNAIDS said that the reporting was racist and homophobic, warning of exacerbating stigma and undermining the response to the growing outbreak.

The UNAIDS, while pointing out the problematic coverage of the outbreak, said that "a significant proportion" of recent monkeypox cases have been identified among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, as per AFP reports.

Though most of the cases have been detected in the LGBTQ community, the UN has said that the transmission of monkeypox is most likely due to close physical contact and the virus can impact anyone, not just the African and the gay community.

According to AFP reports, the UNAIDS said that some portrayals of Africans and LGBTI people with regard to the monkeypox reporting by news channels and media outlets "reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma".

"Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one," said UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh, while speaking to the press.

Kavanagh further added, “Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify cases, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures.”

The monkeypox virus outbreak has been considered an endemic in 11 African nations, with no very serious symptoms being reported yet. Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and chickenpox-like rashes over the body.

Though it is not confirmed yet, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said about the transmission of monkeypox, “Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic.”

(With inputs from agencies)

