Guinness World Records declares Monday as 'worst day of the week', here’s how netizens reacted

Photo: Guinness World Records

Amid discussion over Monday blues, Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday the 'worst day of the week'. The organisation has shared the update on Twitter, saying, "We are officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

Soon after the announcement, netizens have reacted to it by sharing their thoughts on the latest record.

“Took you long enough," a Twitter user commented. “What about Wednesday? It sounds weird," popular YouTuber MrBeast tweeted. “Three syllables is too much," Guinness World Records replied.

I take mondays off just for this reason — Jimmy mcgill (@TheOrignalFoley) October 17, 2022

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

guess mondays tortured yall too — (@jhakanaka__) October 18, 2022

Yes. Let's change this day to Sunday 2 — Sarah K (@sarahhhkhan) October 17, 2022

You are too lateWe did it befor — LM (@LaibaWaqar15) October 18, 2022

