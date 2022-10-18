Search icon
Guinness World Records declares Monday as 'worst day of the week', here’s how netizens reacted

Guinness World Records declares Monday as the worst day of the week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Photo: Guinness World Records

Amid discussion over Monday blues, Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday the 'worst day of the week'. The organisation has shared the update on Twitter, saying, "We are officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

Soon after the announcement, netizens have reacted to it by sharing their thoughts on the latest record. 

“Took you long enough," a Twitter user commented. “What about Wednesday? It sounds weird," popular YouTuber MrBeast tweeted. “Three syllables is too much," Guinness World Records replied.

 

 

 

 

 

 

DNA Originals
More

