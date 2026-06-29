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Mojtaba Khamenei's first public appearance may come at his father's funeral, here's all you need to know

The 86-year-old, one of West Asia’s longest-serving heads of state, was killed on February 28 during US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war between Tehran and the two allies.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 08:52 AM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei's first public appearance may come at his father's funeral, here's all you need to know
Mojtaba Khamenei to make first public appearance; Image source: ANI
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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former Supreme Leader, will be buried near Imam Reza’s shrine in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9, more than four months after he died in joint US-Israeli strikes.

Funeral ceremonies will start in Tehran on July 4, then proceed to Qom and Iraq’s holy sites before concluding in Mashhad, where Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest on July 9. The 86-year-old, one of West Asia’s longest-serving heads of state, was killed on February 28 during US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war between Tehran and the two allies.

Will Mojtaba Khamenei make his first public appearance?

The main question around the funeral isn't just the farewell to Iran's long-serving leader. It's whether his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, will be seen publicly for the first time since becoming Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was wounded in the February 28 airstrike that killed his father. Iranian state media and officials have confirmed he sustained serious injuries, including severe facial disfigurement and leg wounds. He hasn't appeared in public, on TV, or in any recorded video or audio message since then.

Rather than appearing himself, every statement linked to him has been read out by state TV anchors or published through official outlets. Mojtaba has used these messages to commit to continuing Iran’s policies, warn the US and Israel against further strikes, and appeal for national unity amid the conflict.

In his latest statement released Sunday to mark Iran’s National Judiciary Week, he urged the judiciary to prosecute those responsible for crimes committed in the recent wars. He also referenced his father’s killing and called for legal action against the perpetrators.

Questions mount over Mojtaba Khamenei's health

Even with repeated official statements that he is mentally sound and engaged in major decisions, his prolonged absence has sparked speculation within Iran and abroad. Some supporters argue the secrecy is needed for security, while others think his injuries are keeping him out of public view.

The coming funeral could prove to be a pivotal moment for the new Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba's appearance would show continuity

Iran has traditionally used major state ceremonies to project unity and strength. Ali Khamenei regularly took part in commemorations for his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini, and many are now looking to see whether Mojtaba upholds that tradition.

Appearing publicly would help reassure supporters about his health, solidify his authority, and show continuity after months of uncertainty. If he remains absent, questions about his condition and Iran’s leadership will likely persist.

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