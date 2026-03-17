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Mojtaba Khamenei's Close Call: Chilling leaked audio reveals how US-Israel airstrike killed his father, wife, and son

The leaked audio from February 28, 2026, accessed by The Telegraph, revealed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday morning, was in the palace for a meeting with senior officials. Check the detailed report on how Mojtaba Khamenei escaped death.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei's Close Call: Chilling leaked audio reveals how US-Israel airstrike killed his father, wife, and son
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Mere minutes, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, his son Mojtaba Khamenei left for a walk right before Israeli and US strikes on Khamenei's residence, killing his father, wife and son. It has been reported that Mojtaba suffered major injuries and even lost one of his legs; however, Iranian officials have maintained that he is safe and sound. 

How did Mojtaba Khamenei escape death?

The leaked audio from February 28, 2026, accessed by The Telegraph, revealed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday morning, was in the palace for a meeting with senior officials. Minutes after the Israeli Blue Sparrow missiles struck the palace compound, Ali Khamenei, his wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law were killed. The chilling audio unfolded graphic details of the condition in which Iran’s military chief and his son-in-law were found.

Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Khamenei’s office, briefed senior leaders about the incident in a private meeting held on March 12, of which audio was leaked. “God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” he can be heard saying in the audio clip, according to the report. "He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile. His wife, Ms Haddad, was martyred instantly,” Hosseini says in the audio clip.

Mojtaba's family


At least three missiles struck Khamenei’s compound, one of them hit the place Khamenei was at the time, another missile struck an upper floor, which is where Mojtaba lived, and the home of his brother-in-law, Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani. “The missile was so powerful that it went downstairs where Mr Misbah was, it went to Mr Misbah’s room,” Hosseini said. “The missiles were struck in a way that cut his head in half.”  Iran's military chief, Mohammad Shirazi, was blown to bits in the attack and was identified through a "few kilos of flesh". “He was blown to pieces – they could find nothing from him, and at the end they found a few kilos of flesh and identified it as his body,” Hosseini said in the leaked audio. Mostafa Khamenei, Khamenei’s eldest son, and his wife survived the attack. Mostafa Khamenei and his wife were nearby in another residence when it too was struck.

Mojtaba suffered "a minor injury to his leg".Some reports claim that Mojtaba is critical and in a coma, while Iran has maintained that the Supreme Leader is fine. However, Hosseini revealed that Mojtaba’s wife, Zahra Haddad-Adel and their son Bagher were killed in the strike. Mojtaba lived in the same compound as his father, which also housed a religious hall where Ali Khamenei delivered speeches and the residences of other children.

Reportedly, Mojtaba suffered "a minor injury to his leg".Some reports claim that Mojtaba is critical and in a coma, while Iran has maintained that the Supreme Leader is fine.

 

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