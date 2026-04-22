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Mojtaba Khamenei not 'supreme' leader: Who is actually running Iran amid war with US?

Iran's powerful military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is reportedly blocking major presidential appointments and restricting access to the top leadership in Tehran.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei not 'supreme' leader: Who is actually running Iran amid war with US?
Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iranian supreme leader after the killing of his father Ali Khamenei.
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Iran’s powerful military force appears to be strengthening its grip over the Islamic republic's political system amid the prolonged war with the United States and Israel. According to a report by Fox News, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is reportedly blocking major presidential appointments and restricting access to the top leadership in Tehran. The Fox report claims that the Iranian military has taken control of key state functions, raising questions about who is actually running the country amid the deadly conflict that has rattled the Middle East.

As per the Fox report, the IRGC has "blocked (Iranian) President Masoud Pezeshkian’s presidential appointments and erected what sources described as a security cordon around Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei." This comes as the condition and whereabouts of Mojtaba, the son of former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in late-February, remain unclear. The new supreme leader has been out of the public eye for several weeks now, with US intelligence reports suggesting that he may be critically injured or incapacitated.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Iranian president Pezeshkian's attempts to appoint a new intelligence minister failed due to mounting pressure from the IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi. The military commander reportedly rejected all proposed candidates, maintaining that "all critical and sensitive positions must be chosen and managed directly by the Revolutionary Guard" under wartime conditions. Sources quoted in the Fox report also stated that a military council of senior IRGC officials now tightly regulates communication reaching the top leadership, blocking government reports from flowing to Khamenei. Pezeshkian is said to have sought urgent meetings, but has failed to establish contact.

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