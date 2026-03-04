Mojtaba Khamenei named new Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei's killing? Here's what Iran says

'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning
Reports suggested that Ayatollah Khamenei's second-oldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, took over as Iran's next Supreme Leader after his brutal killing in a joint strike by the United States and Israel. It was also said that he was chosen under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, the Iranian Government, via the Consulate General in Mumbai, has rubbished reports that emerged from Israeli media that he was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor.
