US President Donald Trump was reportedly left shocked after US intelligence briefing revealed that Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay and is in a relationship with man. There were earlier reports that he struggled with impotency problem.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly left shocked after US intelligence briefing revealed that Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay and is in a relationship with man, as New York Post reported. The report said, Donald Trump was visibly surprised and others in the room also found it 'hilarious' during the intelligence assessment briefing held last week. The report read, "Trump couldn’t contain his surprise and laughed aloud when he was briefed on the intel."

On the credibility of intelligence claim, New York Post cited sources said that the information was credible and not a disinformation, as it was elevated to the highest of high levels and was even informed to US President Donald Trump.

What does the intel information reveals

The report reveals that US intelligence suggested Mojtaba Khamenei may have had a long-term 'sexual' relationship with a man. Some source said that the man was Khmaenei's childhood tutor, while some say that he previously worked with Khamenei family. 2zThese claims comes when Homosexuality is illegal in Iranian law.

The report also claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei has made aggressive sxual overtured to his men care-takers while he is being treated due to injury in recent US-Israel airstrike. While there are no photgraphic evidences, US agencies are sure that the claim is true.

Impotent claims

An old report claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei struggled with an 'impotency problem'. The documents released through WikiLeaks claimed that Mojtaba reportedly delayed his marriage and required multiple medical visits to the United Kingdom before he was able to father a child. Mojtaba underwent treatment in London after facing difficulty conceiving a child with his wife, as per the US diplomatic cables written in the late 2000s. The issue required several extended stays at private hospitals, as cited by Iranian sources. His 'impotency problem' resolved during three extended visits to the UK, at Wellington and Cromwell Hospitals, London, the cable stated.

As per reports, he was married to the daughter of former Majles Speaker Hadad Adel, followed by two ‘temporary marriages’ (available under Iranian law), which occurred relatively late in life. Mojtabai’s wife, Zahra, and teenage son, Mohammad Bagher, were purportedly killed in the airstrike that killed his father. He also has one son and one daughter, who are reportedly alive.