Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3? Director Aditya Dhar decides to choose...
Mojtaba Khamenei is gay, in relationship with man? Report says Donald Trump was left shocked, contained laughter at US Intelligence's new claim
Gurugram to Vadodara in just 10 hours: India's first 8-lane tunnel on Delhi-Mumbai expressway will open soon, to cut travel time between these cities, check details
Delhi Shocker: Chilling video of man shooting himself in chest while his friend records goes viral: 'Kya kar diya tune'
Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile
Priyanka Chopra poses with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal as Nick Jonas clicks fun selfie at Oscars after-party: See viral pics
Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated
Amid US-Iran war, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao team up with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to avert this crisis: 'We are working closely with Government'
US-Israel-Iran War: Fire erupts in UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub after drone attack, operations suspended
Israel won’t use nuclear weapons against Iran, says Donald Trump; warns Tehran must never get nukes
WORLD
US President Donald Trump was reportedly left shocked after US intelligence briefing revealed that Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay and is in a relationship with man. There were earlier reports that he struggled with impotency problem.
US President Donald Trump was reportedly left shocked after US intelligence briefing revealed that Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay and is in a relationship with man, as New York Post reported. The report said, Donald Trump was visibly surprised and others in the room also found it 'hilarious' during the intelligence assessment briefing held last week. The report read, "Trump couldn’t contain his surprise and laughed aloud when he was briefed on the intel."
On the credibility of intelligence claim, New York Post cited sources said that the information was credible and not a disinformation, as it was elevated to the highest of high levels and was even informed to US President Donald Trump.
The report reveals that US intelligence suggested Mojtaba Khamenei may have had a long-term 'sexual' relationship with a man. Some source said that the man was Khmaenei's childhood tutor, while some say that he previously worked with Khamenei family. 2zThese claims comes when Homosexuality is illegal in Iranian law.
The report also claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei has made aggressive sxual overtured to his men care-takers while he is being treated due to injury in recent US-Israel airstrike. While there are no photgraphic evidences, US agencies are sure that the claim is true.
An old report claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei struggled with an 'impotency problem'. The documents released through WikiLeaks claimed that Mojtaba reportedly delayed his marriage and required multiple medical visits to the United Kingdom before he was able to father a child. Mojtaba underwent treatment in London after facing difficulty conceiving a child with his wife, as per the US diplomatic cables written in the late 2000s. The issue required several extended stays at private hospitals, as cited by Iranian sources. His 'impotency problem' resolved during three extended visits to the UK, at Wellington and Cromwell Hospitals, London, the cable stated.
As per reports, he was married to the daughter of former Majles Speaker Hadad Adel, followed by two ‘temporary marriages’ (available under Iranian law), which occurred relatively late in life. Mojtabai’s wife, Zahra, and teenage son, Mohammad Bagher, were purportedly killed in the airstrike that killed his father. He also has one son and one daughter, who are reportedly alive.