Is Mojtaba Khamenei in critical condition? Iran's Supreme leader undergoing treatment in Qom amid Trump's deadline

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Speculations around Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei's health, have once again gained traction as the latest report suggests that he is incapacitated and is currently undergoing medical treatment in Iran's holy city of Qom. It is for the first time that the location of Iran's new Supreme Leader was made public.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in critical condition?

According to The Times reports, a diplomatic memo states that Khamenei was unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical condition, due to which he is not involved in decision-making. The document is reportedly based on American and Israeli intelligence. ​ The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Since the conflict broke out in West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media. Meanwhile, the report by The Times also noted that the elder Khamenei's body is being prepared for burial in Qom. He got injured in US-Israeli strikes that killed his father and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and family members.

Mojtaba Khamenei pays tribute to Sayyid Majid Khademi

Mojtaba Khamenei also paid tribute to slain senior Iranian commander Sayyid Majid Khademi, hailing his decades-long contribution to the country's security and intelligence framework, and describing his death as an act of martyrdom. In a series of statements posted on social media platform X on Tuesday, Khamenei said, "Martyr Major General Sayyid Majid Khademi, who had been self-effacingly struggling on the path of God for decades in the fields of the nation's security, intelligence, and defence, has attained the blessing of martyrdom."



Khademi, who was associated with the intelligence wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was regarded as a key figure within Iran's internal security establishment.



"The unbroken ranks of the combatants and fighters on the path of truth in Islamic Iran, along with the self-sacrificing Armed Forces, form such a towering, deeply rooted front that terrorism and crime cannot even crack their resolve for jihadi ideals," Khamenei added.

US-Iran war: What we know so far

US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that. Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end. On the other hand, Iran remained undeterred from Trump's "reckless threats" and said such "baseless rhetoric" will not affect the continued offensive against the US-Israel forces, Iranian state media reported.