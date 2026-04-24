Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: Iran's supreme leader reportedly suffered major facial burns, may need plastic surgery, know what exactly happened

According to media report, Mojtaba Khamenei was gravely wounded, he is mentally sharp and engaged. He has undergone surgery on one hand as well and is gradually recovering function.

Iran’s supreme Mojtaba Khamene may not be seen or heard in public but he leader is alive, conscious and engaged. He remains largely unseen, unheard and increasingly sidelined. According to a detailed report by The New York Times, Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed the post after the killing of his father, has been gravely injured and is now functioning from hiding, with restricted capacity to communicate.

What exactly hapend to Mojtaba Khamenei?

Four senior Iranian officials familiar with his condition told the newspaper, “Though Mr. Khamenei was gravely wounded, he is mentally sharp and engaged.” The physical injuries, however, are severe. One of his legs has been “operated on three times” and he is waiting for a prosthetic.

He has undergone surgery on one hand as well and is gradually recovering function. The report added that “his face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak,” and noted that he will eventually need plastic surgery.

These injuries have directly influenced how power is wielded at the highest level. Since taking leadership, Khamenei has made no public appearance or broadcast message. The report states this is deliberate — he “does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak” at a critical moment. Instead, exchanges with him have become almost clandestine. “Messages to him are handwritten, sealed in envelopes and relayed via a human chain in cars and on motorcycles until they reach his hide-out,” the report noted. His replies return through the same route.

Fear of targeting keeps senior figures away

According to the report, “Senior government officials do not visit him, fearing that Israel may trace them to him and kill him.” With access cut and communication delayed, authority over decisions has moved firmly toward the military.

The report identifies a network of commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as the prevailing force on war, diplomacy and national security. Abdolreza Davari, a former adviser to ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, said, “Mojtaba is managing the country as though he is the director of the board.” He added, “The generals are the board members they collectively make all the decisions.”

Analysts describe a clear move away from the highly centralised system under his father, where ultimate authority sat with one person. The supreme leader still authorises key decisions, but military commanders now drive the initiatives. Sanam Vakil of Chatham House said, “Mojtaba is not yet in full command or control.” She added, “He is presented with fait accompli presentations right now.”

Planned US negotiations fall apart under military pressure

A scheduled round of talks with the United States broke down after military commanders opposed negotiations during an ongoing US naval blockade. Divisions had surfaced inside Iran’s leadership over whether to keep talking as pressure from Washington grew. The generals ultimately prevailed and the talks collapsed.

US President Donald Trump has suggested the conflict produced “regime change,” yet the report indicates Iran’s system is intact, though transformed. Power has not vanished. It has moved. The country’s leadership is adjusting under pressure, shifting from a single dominant figure to a collective of battle-hardened generals, from public speeches to handwritten notes, from visible authority to guarded secrecy.