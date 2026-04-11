Mojtaba Khamenei has severe, disfiguring wounds? Report makes claims about Iran supreme leader's health

Mojtaba Khamenei was wounded on February 28, the first day of the war launched by the US and Israel against the Islamic republic. There has been no official statement from Iran on the extent of the new supreme leader's injuries.

Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is currently recovering from severe injuries to his face and legs caused by an airstrike that killed his father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, according to a report. US-Israeli forces had launched an attack on the Supreme Leader's compound in the Iranian capital Tehran at the start of the war in late-February. The attack led to significant injury to one or both legs of Mojtaba, news agency Reuters reported citing people close to his inner circle. The 56-year-old leader is still recovering from his wounds but remains mentally sharp, the report said.

Reuters' sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Mojtaba is engaged in major decisions through audio conferencing and has been involved in discussions about the war and peace negotiations. Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts, condition, and ability to rule the country still largely remain a mystery to the public, with some earlier reports claiming he was unconscious. Speculation has also been triggered by the fact that no photo, video, or audio of him has been published since the airstrike and his appointment as his father's successor on March 8. Last month, Mojtaba made his first statement as the supreme leader of Iran, but his message was read by a presenter on state television.

Mojtaba Khamenei was wounded on February 28, the first day of the war launched by the US and Israel against the Islamic republic. There has been no official statement from Iran on the extent of the new supreme leader's injuries. Sources privy to US intelligence assessments told Reuters that Mojtaba was believed to have lost a leg. Meanwhile, one person close to Khamenei's inner circle said images of him could be expected to be released within one or two months, adding he might even appear in public then. But he would only appear if his health and the security situation allow, sources told Reuters.

US-Iran peace talks

Talks for peace between the US and Iran are set to be held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend. The US delegation is led by Vice-President JD Vance and also includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation includes foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other top officials.