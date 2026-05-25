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Mojtaba Khamenei has no phone, no location: How does Iran's supreme leader negotiate with US?

Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is safely placed in an undisclosed location, accessible only via couriers, according to US intelligence, as reported by CBS News. According to the US officials, the Iranians working with the Trump administration have difficulty communicating with their own government system. This justifies how details of potential deals with the US and past agreements have been slow to emerge, as they are facing long delays in receiving responses. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 25, 2026, 09:50 AM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei has no phone, no location: How does Iran's supreme leader negotiate with US?
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Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is safely placed in an undisclosed location, accessible only via couriers, according to US intelligence, as reported by CBS News. According to the US officials, the Iranians working with the Trump administration have difficulty communicating with their own government system. This justifies how details of potential deals with the US and past agreements have been slow to emerge, as they are facing long delays in receiving responses. 

 

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