WORLD

Mojtaba Khamenei-Donald Trump talk soon? Israeli media claims amid fresh Iranian missile strikes

Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles at Israel, injuring six people in Tel Aviv, despite US President Donald Trump claiming "very good" talks to end the war. Following Iran's denial that any dialogue took place, calling Trump's claims fake news, Israeli media on Tuesday claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was prepared to negotiate with the Americans.

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