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Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer

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IPL 2026: BCCI issues 5 dos and don’ts for teams; From no open nets to strict match-day rules, check details

IPL 2026: BCCI issues 5 dos and don’ts for teams; From no open nets to strict

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Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global

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PSL to die after 2026 edition? Pakistan Super League faces biggest test amid sec

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Mojtaba Khamenei-Donald Trump talk soon? Israeli media claims amid fresh Iranian missile strikes

Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles at Israel, injuring six people in Tel Aviv, despite US President Donald Trump claiming "very good" talks to end the war. Following Iran's denial that any dialogue took place, calling Trump's claims fake news, Israeli media on Tuesday claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was prepared to negotiate with the Americans.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei-Donald Trump talk soon? Israeli media claims amid fresh Iranian missile strikes
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Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles at Israel, injuring six people in Tel Aviv, despite US President Donald Trump claiming "very good" talks to end the war. Following Iran's denial that any dialogue took place, calling Trump's claims fake news, Israeli media on Tuesday claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was prepared to negotiate with the Americans.

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Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer
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Mojtaba Khamenei-Donald Trump talk soon? Israeli media claims amid fresh Iranian missile strikes
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