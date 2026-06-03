Mojtaba Khamenei back in action? Marco Rubio's key update on Iran supreme leader as Tehran targets US bases

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said there were indications that Iran’s supreme leader was becoming more involved in state affairs.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly back in action and taking a more hands-on role in state affairs. This comes as West Asia tensions spike following fresh strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE Tuesday night, putting more strain on an already shaky ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are indications that Khamenei — injured in the joint US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 — is now more involved in decision-making. That attack also killed his father, Ali Khamenei.

What Marco Rubio said?

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said there were indications that Iran’s supreme leader was becoming more involved in state affairs.

“I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio told senators.

Rubio said Khamenei still has limited public appearances, but noted that communication is continuing through written notes and intermediaries. He made the remarks while talks between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Rubio’s comments came days after Iranian state television aired a written message from Mojtaba Khamenei on May 28.

Mojtaba Khamenei's message for Iranians

In the message, Khamenei accused the US and Israel of trying to weaken the Islamic Republic using military, economic, and political pressure.

“The enemy’s blind plan, after the imposed war, the economic pressure, and the political and propaganda siege, is to create divisions and disintegration in order to compensate for military defeats and bring the nation to its knees," he said.

Khamenei further urged Iranians to maintain unity and safeguard national cohesion amid escalating external pressure. According to a CBS report last month, Mojtaba Khamenei is currently in hiding and communicates via a courier network, with his location undisclosed even to senior Iranian officials.

The comments were made against the backdrop of an April 8 ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, that is now under significant strain. Renewed military action and continuing disagreements between Iran and the United States have hindered efforts to resume talks.

Despite the heightened tensions, Rubio expressed continued optimism that an agreement could still be achieved. . “There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," he said when asked about the chances of renewed diplomatic progress.