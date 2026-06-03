FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shilpa Shinde admits filing false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer: 'Mere pass koi raasta nahi tha'

Shilpa Shinde admits her sexual harassment allegation against Bhabiji Ghar Par H

Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai song: 'We worked from the heart'

Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for HJTIHH song

Firing incident reported outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna; police probe underway

Firing incident reported outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

HomeWorld

WORLD

Mojtaba Khamenei back in action? Marco Rubio's key update on Iran supreme leader as Tehran targets US bases

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said there were indications that Iran’s supreme leader was becoming more involved in state affairs.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 07:47 AM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei back in action? Marco Rubio's key update on Iran supreme leader as Tehran targets US bases
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly back in action and taking a more hands-on role in state affairs. This comes as West Asia tensions spike following fresh strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE Tuesday night, putting more strain on an already shaky ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are indications that Khamenei — injured in the joint US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 — is now more involved in decision-making. That attack also killed his father, Ali Khamenei.

What  Marco Rubio said?

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said there were indications that Iran’s supreme leader was becoming more involved in state affairs.

“I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio told senators.

Rubio said Khamenei still has limited public appearances, but noted that communication is continuing through written notes and intermediaries. He made the remarks while talks between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Rubio’s comments came days after Iranian state television aired a written message from Mojtaba Khamenei on May 28.

Mojtaba Khamenei's message for Iranians 

In the message, Khamenei accused the US and Israel of trying to weaken the Islamic Republic using military, economic, and political pressure. 

 “The enemy’s blind plan, after the imposed war, the economic pressure, and the political and propaganda siege, is to create divisions and disintegration in order to compensate for military defeats and bring the nation to its knees," he said.

 

Khamenei further urged Iranians to maintain unity and safeguard national cohesion amid escalating external pressure. According to a CBS report last month, Mojtaba Khamenei is currently in hiding and communicates via a courier network, with his location undisclosed even to senior Iranian officials.  

The comments were made against the backdrop of an April 8 ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, that is now under significant strain. Renewed military action and continuing disagreements between Iran and the United States have hindered efforts to resume talks.  

Despite the heightened tensions, Rubio expressed continued optimism that an agreement could still be achieved. . “There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," he said when asked about the chances of renewed diplomatic progress.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan again embarrassed on global level? Mosque inaugurated by ambassador faces permit violations in Japan
Pakistan again embarrassed on global level?
Shilpa Shinde admits filing false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer: 'Mere pass koi raasta nahi tha'
Shilpa Shinde admits her sexual harassment allegation against Bhabiji Ghar Par H
Mojtaba Khamenei back in action? Marco Rubio's key update on Iran supreme leader as Tehran targets US bases
Mojtaba Khamenei back in action? Marco Rubio's key update on Iran supreme leader
DK Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister; first cabinet likely to include 13 ministers
DK Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks, says 'hit and run' era over
Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement