FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'

Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism

NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts

NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row

Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video

Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Mojtaba Khamenei appears in undated video amid reports of critical health, questions over his whereabouts

The video of Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time by Mehr, a semi-official news agency.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 09:00 AM IST

Mojtaba Khamenei appears in undated video amid reports of critical health, questions over his whereabouts
Mojtaba Khamenei appears in undated video amid reports of critical health, questions over his whereabouts (Source: X/ @Mehrnewsarabic)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days after Israeli media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been rushed to a hospital, Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health.

The video of Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time by Mehr, a semi-official news agency sponsored by the government of Iran and run by the Iranian government's Islamic Development Organisation, as an effort to negate mounting speculation over Khamenei's health and whereabouts.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli media reports had claimed that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition". Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, and an earlier report by The Jerusalem Post, quoting IranWire and sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, reported that concerns over his health were circulating within Iran's leadership. One source cited by The Jerusalem Post had claimed, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon. "Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. Since taking office, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements.

Reports indicate he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father's compound, forcing him into hiding and compelling him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting. Adding to the speculation surrounding his status, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state TV interview that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently "very difficult".International and regional reports have repeatedly questioned his physical location and capacity. In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was "not in Iran."

Around the same time, US President Donald Trump asserted in a Fox News interview that Iran's top military leadership had been eliminated, claiming that Khamenei was "90% gone" and incapacitated following the military campaign.

Iranian state officials have previously downplayed the severity of his initial injuries, but the persistent lack of live appearances or direct public addresses continues to fuel intense regional and international speculation regarding his health and leadership stability.

While Western and opposition intelligence sources have frequently suggested that he sustained severe or disfiguring injuries, leading to his total absence from live public appearances and reliance solely on written statements, Iranian state officials have offered contrasting accounts.

Representatives from Iran's Health Ministry previously characterised his initial injuries as superficial, and senior officials have maintained that he continues to provide strategic oversight and operational directives for the country.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism
NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts
NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row
Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video
Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions?
Govt asks Meta to follow Indian law, not just global policies; demands action on CSAM, deepfakes
Govt asks Meta to follow Indian law, not just global policies; demands action
Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'
Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement