Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement as Iran's new supreme leader: 'Strait of Hormuz must remain closed'

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has made his first remarks since taking charge of the country's topmost political position. Khamenei, the son of longtime Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as leverage against the United States in the ongoing war. The Islamic Republic's new leader further stated that attacks on neighbours in the Middle East will continue to take place.

What did Mojtaba Khamenei say?

Khamenei's statement was read on state television by a news anchor, and he did not appear in front of the camera. A hardline clerical leader, he warned that US military bases could continue to be attacked if they remained operational in the region. "All US bases should be immediately closed in the region," Khamenei reportedly said. In his statement, Khamenei vowed to avenge those killed in the war and stated that Iran would "obtain compensation" from its enemy. He added that if it refuses to do that, his country will "take from its assets" or destroy them to the same extent.

What's happening in Iran?

Since launching the war, the US and Israel have struck key targets inside Iran, including top government leaders and high-ranking commanders in the elite force Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks on US bases and other locations in countries across the Gulf region. The Assembly of Experts, an 88-member council, earlier this week appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader. US intel reports suggest that the IRGC and the interim leaders who took charge after Ali Khamenei's death largely retain control of the West Asian country.

Iran's 3 conditions to end war

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has set three conditions for ending the war with the US and Israel. In a post on the social media platform X, Pezeshkian said: "Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war--ignited by the Zionist regime and US--is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression."