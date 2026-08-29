Mohan Bhagwat visits ISKCON’s birthplace ahead of Madison Square Garden address

Mohan Bhagwat’s New York visit has drawn attention ahead of his Madison Square Garden address, with the RSS chief visiting ISKCON’s birthplace and joining a food distribution drive. Check out the viral video.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the iconic ISKCON Temple in New York during his ongoing US tour on Friday. As part of his visit, he even took part in a food distribution drive aimed at helping homeless people in the city, marking the 60th anniversary celebration of ISKCON at 26 2nd Avenue in New York.

For those unversed, Bhagwat is set to address to the Indian diaspora at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 29 at the Universal Oneness Celebration, being organised as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes.

Mohan Bhagwat speaks on Krishna consciousness

Addressing devotees at the temple, Bhagwat said, ''In today's world, there are so many conflicts, so many dualities. The only thing that unites is consciousness. That consciousness is Krishna Consciousness - we are one, and we have been having it through these dualities of this world, with the strong understanding that though there are so many diversities, dualities, conflicts, really it is all Krishna.''

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of the 3-nation tour where he will cover the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

#WATCH | US: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat today paid a visit to 26 2nd Avenue in New York City, where Swami Prabhupada founded the first ISKCON Temple. As part of the visit, he also took part in a food distribution initiative aimed at helping homeless people in the city.… pic.twitter.com/VXswvcY0cs — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026

Why did the Madison Square Garden event face criticism?

Meanwhile, his upcoming event in New York's Madison Square Garden drew criticism after the city's Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he did not support the RSS event but acknowledged that he was unsure whether the city administration had jurisdiction to cancel a privately organised gathering.

Mary Millben hits out at Bhagwat’s critics

Later, American singer Mary Millben attacked critics opposing Bhagwat's upcoming event and said, ''Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. That's pretty clear. Given these nuts subscribe to the ideology of socialism, they don't understand capitalism. MSG doesn't answer to socialist rants. They answer to capitalism. And thus this event will go on because of it.''

''My advice to Mamdani and his choir of socialists - become capitalists, raise money, rent MSG, and host your own rally for all your anti-Modi foolishness. Side note, I like the rally title. “Oneness”. We are ONE family. I hope this rally includes meaningful dialogue on religious freedom in India,'' she added, offering advice to critics.